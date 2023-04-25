Swans Island

Effective May 1, our ferry schedule changes to the summer one: Monday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday – 6:45SI/7:30BH; 8:15SI/9:00BH; 9:45SI/11:00BH; 1:30SI/2:15BH; 3:00SI/3:45BH; 4:30SI/5:15BH. Wednesday (2nd, 4th) and Thursday – 6:45SI/7:30BH; 8:15SI/11:00BH; 1:30SI/2:15BH; 3:00SI/3:45BH; 4:30SI/5:15BH. Wednesday (1st, 3rd) – 6:45SI/7:30BH; 8:15SI/11:00BH; 1:15SI/4:00BH; 4:45SI/5:30BH. Sunday – 7:30SI/8:15BH; 9:00SI/11:15BH; 1:30SI/2:15BH; 3:00SI/3:45BH; 4:30SI/5:15BH.

Have you ever wished you were a dog? If not, you may change your mind after watching dogs devour Julia Davis' Peanut Butter Dog Treats! These dog-tested-and-approved treats come with or without drizzle and are made with all safe ingredients for dogs. They are a bargain at $1 for three small treats or $1.50 for big treats. If you are interested in purchasing these treats, please call Julia at (207) 460-2653 or just stop by 317 Atlantic Road.

Tags

Recommended for you