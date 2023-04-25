Have you ever wished you were a dog? If not, you may change your mind after watching dogs devour Julia Davis' Peanut Butter Dog Treats! These dog-tested-and-approved treats come with or without drizzle and are made with all safe ingredients for dogs. They are a bargain at $1 for three small treats or $1.50 for big treats. If you are interested in purchasing these treats, please call Julia at (207) 460-2653 or just stop by 317 Atlantic Road.
We thank Pamela Macfie for leading our recent Book Club meeting on Erin French’s memoir “Finding Freedom: A Cook’s Story; Remaking a Life from Scratch” and to the Swan’s Island Educational Society – through the efforts of its wonderful director Jeanne Hoyle – for hosting these book club meetings. Zoom participants came from various locations within Maine and as far away as Florida and California. The next meeting will take place in January 2024, so be sure to mark your calendars for this thought-provoking and enjoyable group.
Chelsea LeMoine alerts us to an incredible opportunity for Maine high school students: “Thanks to special grant funding provided by the Maine State Department of Education's ‘Summer 2023 Coastal Science & Marine Trades’ initiative, Chewonki is excited to announce it is now accepting applications for the summer 2023 Coastal Ecology Kayak Expedition. This no-cost program is 100 percent free for participating students, including travel and equipment expenses, and it will provide 10 Maine high school students the chance to travel the mid-coast region in ocean kayaks and explore marine ecology, as well as marine careers and research opportunities. The program runs from July 21 to Aug. 12 and begins and ends at Chewonki in Wiscasset. Interested families must submit an application on Chewonki's website before May 7. More information regarding requirements, selection process, the scoring system and any other questions you may have, is available at https://mailchi.mp/chewonki/coastal-ecology-2681572.
Donna Wiegle updates us on Dr. Scovin’s next visit to the Mill Pond Health Center: “Podiatrist Dr. Robert Scovin called me to let me know he must change the date of his next visit to the island. Instead of coming on Friday, April 28, he will be coming out to see patients on Monday, May 1. If you are a patient of his, please mark your calendar with the new date.”
Happy birthday to Betsy Matheson, Axel Raymond Staples, Cooper Wilson Staples, Donald Carlson, Johnny Rozenski, Calvin LeMoine, Tracy Michaud and Sarah Jae MacDonald. Anniversary blessings to Steve and Judy Green.
