Swans Island

Please be forewarned of the drastic ferry schedule change slated for Friday, March 3, and get the word out to others who may be affected by it. We thank Cammie Phalan and Bob Lavoie for notifying us of this ferry schedule change. On March 3, the ferry will leave Swan’s Island at 6:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. and will leave Bass Harbor at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. This means that, should you travel to Swan’s Island in the morning, you will not be able to leave until the following day. Also, realize that all those leaving the island in the morning who want to return on the same day will compete for a place on the 4:30 p.m. boat. If you need a prescription from Carroll Drug, arrange to have it delivered on Thursday, March 2, or you will have to wait until Monday to get it since the Swan’s Island Post Office’s new, earlier hours on Saturdays preclude LJ from making Carroll Drug pickups on Saturdays.

We thank Esther Joy-LeMoine for the lovely heart wreath that she made for the lighthouse; her wreaths are exquisite, and she keeps our lighthouse looking beautiful with seasonal decorations. We appreciate Keith Harriton for always alerting us to her new creations.

