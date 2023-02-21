Please be forewarned of the drastic ferry schedule change slated for Friday, March 3, and get the word out to others who may be affected by it. We thank Cammie Phalan and Bob Lavoie for notifying us of this ferry schedule change. On March 3, the ferry will leave Swan’s Island at 6:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. and will leave Bass Harbor at 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. This means that, should you travel to Swan’s Island in the morning, you will not be able to leave until the following day. Also, realize that all those leaving the island in the morning who want to return on the same day will compete for a place on the 4:30 p.m. boat. If you need a prescription from Carroll Drug, arrange to have it delivered on Thursday, March 2, or you will have to wait until Monday to get it since the Swan’s Island Post Office’s new, earlier hours on Saturdays preclude LJ from making Carroll Drug pickups on Saturdays.
We thank Esther Joy-LeMoine for the lovely heart wreath that she made for the lighthouse; her wreaths are exquisite, and she keeps our lighthouse looking beautiful with seasonal decorations. We appreciate Keith Harriton for always alerting us to her new creations.
We have many avid readers on our island and are blessed with a wonderful library that is very responsive to our wants and needs. We also have a number of awesome authors who live seasonally or year-round on the island. I have spent many enjoyable hours over the past few months reading some of the more recent books that these authors have written and delight in the wide variety of topics, styles and personalities in them: Gary Hoyle, “Mystery Tusk: Searching for Elephants in the Maine Woods”; Julie Metz, “Eva and Eve: A Search for my Mother’s Lost Childhood and What a War Left Behind”; Elizabeth S. Mills, “Nellie’s Diary: Her Life at Sea, 1863-1865, The Diary of Ellen M. Starrett”; Tyler Philbrook, “A Drive on Dilloughby”; Gary Rainford, “Adrift: The Love and Loss of Living with Dementia”; Jane Goodrich, “The House at Lobster Cove”; and Donna Wiegle, “Finding Courage: Navigating Cancer on my Harley.” What a great way to get to know your creative and talented island neighbors than to read their writings!
Jeanne Hoyle is looking for an adult volunteer to help with the younger grades after-school art program at the library on two Fridays, March 3 and 10, from approximately 3-4:30 p.m. Please let her know if you can help.
Kathleen LeMoine reminds us that, should you need assistance from Animal Control or have a non-emergency situation, the number for the Sheriff’s Office is (207) 667-7575. Just give them the information, time, place, and names and they will get back to you.
Happy birthday to Barbara Doty, Rick DuBois, Wyatt M. Tapley, Bev McAloon, Betsy Rae Philbrook, Kenny Ranquist, Rachael MacDonald, Wanda Colbeth Gray, Meri Lynn Rainford and Kim Colbeth. Anniversary blessings to Leonard and Jackie May and Joe and Denise Boisvert.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.