With all the power outages and somewhat treacherous weather we have seen recently, curling up with a good book and a well-functioning generator is quite the treat. It also puts a smile on my face when I recall that one of the most treasured school days for our island students is reading day – when the students don pajamas and spend the entire school day on beanbag chairs, floors or chairs, just reading.
Book clubs, library and school programs, and a flourishing community of writers testify to this love of reading for both adults and children on our island. Carol Petraitis reminds us of an opportunity to be part of one such book club that will meet – via Zoom and in person – on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. Pamela Royston Macfie (a recently retired English professor) will facilitate a discussion of Monica Wood’s award-winning “When We Were the Kennedys: A Memoir from Mexico, Maine.” This is a particularly exciting gift to our community because Dr. Macfie actually created a new class at Sewanee, “The Literature of Memoir,” in which students analyzed the art of the memoir. Copies of Wood’s book are available at the Swan’s Island Library and I have an extra one for loan or ownership (send me an email if you are interested). Information for connecting via Zoom: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/86497146909, Meeting ID: 864 9714 6909, Passcode: 999352. Open to all.
Last year’s summer workshops for children, “Makers’ Space,” was a huge success. Jessica DeFrenn once again coordinated the program. Children met weekly on Saturday mornings and concluded with an impressive art show. The vast creativity of the Swan’s Island community was witnessed through workshops in woodworking, landscape painting, printmaking, environmental sculpture, collage and photography. Thank you to John Follis, Willa Vennema, Viqui Maggio/White, Iver Lofving, Chan Tha Chao, Barbara Andrus and teaching assistant Chi Chi Chao. More recently, the library instituted a Wednesday afterschool program for children. Art teacher Jessica DeFrenn works on projects with children and long-time volunteer Micah May staffs the building so that children (and adults) can use the full array of library services. Older children and younger children meet on alternate weeks. Children receive permission slips at school and the school bus drops kids off directly after school. This program began in the late fall 2022 and will continue into spring 2023.
With COVID-19 on the wane for the past half year, the library was able to bring back programming for adults, as well as treating the island to remarkable talks from authors Gary Rainford, Gary Hoyle, Nancy Davis and Julie Metz. Great American Loopers and Tasha Doremus & Sebastien LeClercq closed out the season. Everyone was treated again to a Friday night movie series curated by Maili Bailey and Iver Lofving. Thank you to all of these extraordinary volunteers!
