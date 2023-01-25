Swans Island

With all the power outages and somewhat treacherous weather we have seen recently, curling up with a good book and a well-functioning generator is quite the treat. It also puts a smile on my face when I recall that one of the most treasured school days for our island students is reading day – when the students don pajamas and spend the entire school day on beanbag chairs, floors or chairs, just reading.

Book clubs, library and school programs, and a flourishing community of writers testify to this love of reading for both adults and children on our island. Carol Petraitis reminds us of an opportunity to be part of one such book club that will meet – via Zoom and in person – on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6 p.m. Pamela Royston Macfie (a recently retired English professor) will facilitate a discussion of Monica Wood’s award-winning “When We Were the Kennedys: A Memoir from Mexico, Maine.” This is a particularly exciting gift to our community because Dr. Macfie actually created a new class at Sewanee, “The Literature of Memoir,” in which students analyzed the art of the memoir. Copies of Wood’s book are available at the Swan’s Island Library and I have an extra one for loan or ownership (send me an email if you are interested). Information for connecting via Zoom: https://networkmaine.zoom.us/j/86497146909, Meeting ID: 864 9714 6909, Passcode: 999352. Open to all.

