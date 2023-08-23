Gwen May shares with us: “For those who are unaware, Dexter Lee‘s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, around noontime at the Odd Fellow’s Hall (per his request). I know that Dexter planned this out well in advance, so it should be ‘interesting.’ All are welcome.”
Terry Staples has a request: “This might be a good time to remind any of our summer residents or renters, if you do have any canned or unopened dry goods that you don’t want to drag home to wherever, we do have a basket for the Food Pantry on the bench at the Town Office or you can drop it off to us at Atlantic Apartments No. 1. Also, I am at the food pantry every Sunday from 2-3 p.m. Thank you in advance. It does take a village.”
Jennifer Sytsma tells us to save the date: “Get your dancing shoes ready for an electrifying night of fun! Join us at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Odd Fellow’s Hall for our ‘Saturday Night Fever Disco’ fundraiser event, all in support of our school’s vibrant art program. Tickets will be available soon. Dress up in your best disco attire if you are feeling fancy or come as you are. All are welcome. All proceeds will directly benefit our students’ artistic endeavors. Let’s keep the creativity alive!”
Lisa Beliveau Lindsay shares the final SIYC events of the season: “Sunday, Aug. 27, at 1 p.m. is the final regatta, The Penelope Cup, Ships and Barges course out of Mackerel Cove. Any size boat may participate, but all participating boats and skippers must be current with their SIYC dues. All skippers planning to race and anyone wishing to crew on Sunday should attend the pre-race meeting on Saturday, Aug. 26, at 5 p.m. at Trafton’s Wharf. Any boat intending to race is also asked to email swanssailors@gmail.com before Saturday to receive the race notes. Skippers and available crew may get in touch with each other through this email.
There is no Small Boat Race on Sunday owing to the Regatta. The Race Results party will be Sunday, Aug. 27, at 6 p.m. for a social and 6:30 for the awards. Please bring your own beverages, light appetizers to share and any eating and drinking utensils you will need for your family – we are striving for zero waste gatherings.
On Wednesday, Aug. 30, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the final adult lesson of the season will be held. To attend, you must make a reservation at swanssailors@gmail.com.
Also on Wednesday at 1 p.m., there will be a Work Party where we will begin putting the keel boats to bed for the season. There will be another Work Party at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 31, to continue putting the boats to bed for the season. We will most likely add additional dates for work parties.”
Special birthday wishes to Kerry Kenney and also to our friend at the Bass Harbor ferry terminal Carol Seavey! Happy birthday to Karter Whitman, Keyona Dennard Bridenstine, Pumpkin LeMoine, Rachel Lee Butler, Nevora Stanley, Will Whitman, Ho Youn “Lily” Ellison, Jeffrey L. Ellison and Terry A. Staples. Anniversary blessings to Gary V. and Angela J. Tapley and Chris and Lindsay Carlson.
