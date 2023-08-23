Swans Island

Gwen May shares with us: “For those who are unaware, Dexter Lee‘s memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26, around noontime at the Odd Fellow’s Hall (per his request). I know that Dexter planned this out well in advance, so it should be ‘interesting.’ All are welcome.”

Terry Staples has a request: “This might be a good time to remind any of our summer residents or renters, if you do have any canned or unopened dry goods that you don’t want to drag home to wherever, we do have a basket for the Food Pantry on the bench at the Town Office or you can drop it off to us at Atlantic Apartments No. 1. Also, I am at the food pantry every Sunday from 2-3 p.m. Thank you in advance. It does take a village.”

Tags

Recommended for you