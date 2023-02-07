We are very proud of all of our students and we give a special shout-out to those who have been awarded Student of the Month status.
Our K-2 student of the month (January) was Charlotte Riedel, whose teacher, Nevora Stanley, had this to say about her: “Charlotte always comes into the classroom with a big smile on her face. She has stepped into the helper role. She always jumps in to help students in the class, especially the younger students. She helps them get ready for recess and outside quicker. She is always willing to help in any way she can. She is working hard in class and does an excellent job of taking her work seriously. Charlotte brings a fun personality to class every day.”
The star student of the month for grades 3-5 went to Naveena Dy. Her teacher Rachael MacDonald boasts, “Navi does a fantastic job following directions quickly and staying on task. She has a goofy and fun personality that often makes us laugh in the classroom! She also is very helpful and always participates. Navi does well academically and does a fantastic job with writing creative and suspenseful stories.”
Asa Joyce was the 6-8 student of the month and teacher Michelle Whitman explained why: “Asa has grown so much in so many ways! Recently he said, ’I love this math. It's so fun!’ We all looked up and thought he had to be joking, but he was serious! And that's not all . . . he has become very responsible where his homework is concerned and has earned the fun Friday reward for many weeks in a row. His model for science was top notch. And last week, I saw him drop his sled and run across the hill when he saw a sled filled with little ones headed for trouble.”
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Elizabeth "Libby" Stone Mills, who passed away on Jan. 12 in Southwest Harbor. Leading a fascinating life, Libby was a lovely lady and passionate about her causes; she left a memorable imprint on those she met, even if that meeting were brief.
Libby recently completed the compilation and publication of "Nellie's Diary: Her Life at Sea, 1863-1865," written by her great-grandmother Ellen M. Starrett. I am privileged to have read this book last year and encourage any interested purchasers of it to contact Swan’s Island Library.
A celebration of life service for Libby will be held at the Currier Center, The Putney School, Putney, Vt., on Saturday, March 18, at 1 p.m.
Donations in honor of Libby are welcomed by Eldercare Outreach of Swan’s Island (P.O. Box 92, Swan’s Island, ME 04685); Libby Mills Fund for the Fiber Arts at The Putney School (www.putneyschool.org/libbymills); Putney Mountain Association (www.putneymountain.org); or Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association (www.windmillhillpinnacle.org).
Happy birthday to Steve Green, Clint Staples and Tammy Stockbridge Gott. Anniversary blessings to Leona Buswell and Betsy Matheson and Gary and Laurie Farley.
