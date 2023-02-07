Swans Island

We are very proud of all of our students and we give a special shout-out to those who have been awarded Student of the Month status.

Our K-2 student of the month (January) was Charlotte Riedel, whose teacher, Nevora Stanley, had this to say about her: “Charlotte always comes into the classroom with a big smile on her face. She has stepped into the helper role. She always jumps in to help students in the class, especially the younger students. She helps them get ready for recess and outside quicker. She is always willing to help in any way she can. She is working hard in class and does an excellent job of taking her work seriously. Charlotte brings a fun personality to class every day.”

