Swans Island

Theresa Munch notifies us that the Town of Swan’s Island will have a public hearing for a Q&A regarding the Swan’s Island 2023 Comprehensive Plan on Tuesday, April 18, at 12:30 p.m., in the town office. If you can’t attend in person, please email Admin at swanisle@tdstelme.net and you will be provided a Zoom link for this meeting. Books will be available as soon as possible at the town office. A digital copy is available on the town website at www.swansisland.org.

You don’t want to miss Gary Rainford’s upcoming poetry reading in the Holmes Reading Room of the Southwest Harbor Public Library … and you have both in-person and online options available to you! The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a poetry reading with Kathleen Ellis and Gary Rainford on Saturday, April 22, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Gary’s third book, “Adrift,” tells the stories of his mother’s dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, check out his website at www.garyrainford.com.

Tags

