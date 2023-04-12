Theresa Munch notifies us that the Town of Swan’s Island will have a public hearing for a Q&A regarding the Swan’s Island 2023 Comprehensive Plan on Tuesday, April 18, at 12:30 p.m., in the town office. If you can’t attend in person, please email Admin at swanisle@tdstelme.net and you will be provided a Zoom link for this meeting. Books will be available as soon as possible at the town office. A digital copy is available on the town website at www.swansisland.org.
You don’t want to miss Gary Rainford’s upcoming poetry reading in the Holmes Reading Room of the Southwest Harbor Public Library … and you have both in-person and online options available to you! The Southwest Harbor Public Library will host a poetry reading with Kathleen Ellis and Gary Rainford on Saturday, April 22, from 1:30-2:30 p.m. Gary’s third book, “Adrift,” tells the stories of his mother’s dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, check out his website at www.garyrainford.com.
If attending in person, masks are required but registration is not necessary. Register to receive an online Zoom link. For information, call (207) 244-7065 or email programs@swhplibrary.org. Please add alerts@mail.libcal.com to your email contacts; your registration will be sent to you from this address. If you do not receive a confirmation email, call (207) 244-7065 or email circulation@swhplibrary.org.
Robert Gardner provides a safety reminder: “From Swan’s Island Fire Department/Fire Warden: For a burn to be considered legal, a form that is filled out and signed by the fire warden must be obtained prior to burn. Leaving a voicemail, text message or Facebook message about an intent to burn does not cover the legal permit requirements. We are upon a dry season, so following state rules helps to keep our community safe. Thank you for your understanding. Please contact Robert Gardner with any questions or to discuss obtaining a permit.”
Robert also shares that Lincoln Johnson and Marshall Walker completed their last full weekend at the Hancock County Fire Academy and that testing will continue. Congratulations to these cadets for completing all of the Academy sessions and best of luck on your tests.
Donna Wiegle shares free COVID-19 test kits information with us: “We’ve recently had some new cases of COVID-19 on the island. Testing is still available at the Mill Pond Health Center. If you have symptoms, just reach out and I will tell you when to come in to be tested. May 11 will be the deadline to get free COVID tests for home use. You can request tests from Walgreens or CVS, or a number of other sites online. Walgreens’ link for free COVID-19 test kits is www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/otc. I just requested and picked up eight tests from Walgreens in Ellsworth. I did have to enter my insurance information. Eight tests is the maximum number each person can request and you can only make that request one time per month.”
Happy birthday to Melissa Shaefer, Darlene Harper, Leah Marie Ranquist, Leonard M. May II, Gabriella Ruth Joy, Nancy Colbeth, Todd Smith, Michael Joyce, Jason Matthews, Enoch Tamulonis, Richie Davis, Heidi Martin and Logan Sheridan.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.