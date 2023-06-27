Swans Island

Everyone is invited to the Fourth of July Pig Roast and Fireworks at Trafton’s Wharf. The pig roast begins at 4:30 p.m. Donations are accepted and appreciated but not necessary. There is a fabulous parade before the pig roast, so gather at the Minturn Loop Boat Boneyard at 3:30 p.m. to march at 4.

Fred and Tinka Swetland give suggestions for participation in the parade: “Walk your dog; ride your ATV/bike/mower; decorate your truck/car/van; advertise your business/charity; drive your unique car; bring your drums and musical instruments; join our EMS and fire engine; dress in your red, white and blue … grab a flag and let’s march!”

