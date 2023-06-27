Everyone is invited to the Fourth of July Pig Roast and Fireworks at Trafton’s Wharf. The pig roast begins at 4:30 p.m. Donations are accepted and appreciated but not necessary. There is a fabulous parade before the pig roast, so gather at the Minturn Loop Boat Boneyard at 3:30 p.m. to march at 4.
Fred and Tinka Swetland give suggestions for participation in the parade: “Walk your dog; ride your ATV/bike/mower; decorate your truck/car/van; advertise your business/charity; drive your unique car; bring your drums and musical instruments; join our EMS and fire engine; dress in your red, white and blue … grab a flag and let’s march!”
Lisa Beliveau Lindsay welcomes us to another wonderful summer of sailing: “The Swan’s Island Yacht Club (the most inclusive yacht club in the world) is looking forward to another summer filled with ‘messing about in boats.’ Our free sailing lessons for juniors and adults will run on Wednesdays during July and August from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., with our first lesson on Wednesday, July 5.
“The sailing programs require reservations, which may be made no earlier than one week in advance of the lesson. You are encouraged to bring your own personal floatation device/life jacket to your lesson; the SIYC has a limited number of PFDs available for use.
“To help get our fleet in the water, our first work parties will happen on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1, beginning at 10 a.m. in the Boneyard in Minturn. We will start by painting the Mercurys and getting them ready to launch.
“July 4 is our member kickoff meeting at Trafton’s Wharf, and we will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. for our new floats and ramp before our meeting. For information about lessons or how you can support the SIYC, please email swanssailors@gmail.com.”
The Swan's Island Historical Society is looking for volunteers to help them manage a new event in July and August called “Yard Sale Saturday.” With this event, islanders are invited to set up tables on the Historical Society’s lawn – described as “a great location, by the way” – from noon to 3 p.m. to sell their treasures. If you can give them a hand or if you know someone who can, please email them at historyswansisland@gmail.com.
Jeanne Hoyle informs us, “Movies will be shown at the library every Friday through Sept. 1, starting at 7 p.m. June 30, courtesy of Maili Bailey and Iver Lofving. The theme of this year’s series is ‘Maine Actors.’ We have handouts of the movies at the library and on our notice board. The handouts have the Maine actor listed and where they are from in Maine.”
The movies are: “Bad News Bears,” June 30; “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” July 7; “The Trouble with Harry,” July 14; “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” July 21; “The Breakfast Club,” July 28; “Enchanted,” Aug. 4; “Up in the Air,” Aug. 11; “Witness,” Aug. 18; “Being There,” Aug. 25; “The Interview,” Sept. 1.
Meghan Joyce is grateful for roofing helpers: “Wow! The Recreation Committee sends a huge thank you to everyone who helped to make the magic happen. I think there were about 30 people who came out to help with the roof and many brought yummy snacks to keep everyone fed … but I couldn't keep a count with everyone moving around and getting projects accomplished. We have big dreams for the future use of the building and are very excited to get this first, vital step (and a few of the smaller ones) completed so more improvements can be done to the building. Thank you everyone for all the help!”
Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the next Odd Fellow’s Sunday Breakfast on Sunday, July 2, followed by the Artists’ Open Studio on July 3, and the Hockamock Players rehearsal on July 6. Looks like the summer is picking up speed with many fun events in which to participate!
Katelynn LeMoine conveys useful information for our pets: “I’ve listed the rest of the year schedule for the Swan’s Island Vet Clinic. After the July 1 Saturday clinic, Dr. Rick DuBois will come to the island for one to two weeks at a time. We will start scheduling appointments after July 1. Call, text or message me at (207) 266-0164 to set up a time for your pet to be seen. For the weeklong times, the clinic will be open Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and Friday from 5-8 p.m. The upcoming schedule is as follows: July 1; July 31-Aug. 4; Aug. 28-Sept. 8; Sept. 18-22; Oct. 2-6; Oct. 16-20; Oct. 30-Nov. 10; Nov. 20-24; Dec. 4-8.”
Our pets are so fortunate to also have Dr. Missy Henton to care for them. Dr. Missy runs Swan’s Island Veterinary Services and lives full time on the island. She provides services such as vaccines and wellness, preventive care, urgent care, illness assessment, end of life services, pharmacy and nutrition, and house calls. She says, “I am currently doing mobile work, so I will come right to your home (or wherever your pet is comfortable). Please reach out if you need anything!” For an appointment with her, call or text (507) 398-7031 or email swansislandvet@gmail.com.
Happy birthday to Avery Autumn Lee, Julia Rose Davis, Stanley David Carlson and Siobhan Ryan. Anniversary blessings to Kenny and Angie LeMoine, Tim and Suzy Treadwell and Maili and Iver Lofving.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.