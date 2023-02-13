Swans Island

Avian flu has been found on the island and a flock was euthanized. Thank you to those who have alerted our island and done the difficult and responsible thing. We are being advised to keep an eye on our flocks and to keep our flocks away from wild birds. For more information, please check out the following links: bit.ly/3K38svW and bit.ly/3IkzBt9.

The school budget meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the school. There are some questions as to when Swan’s Island will meet for the annual town meeting this year. Stay tuned for more information in next week’s column.

