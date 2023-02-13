Avian flu has been found on the island and a flock was euthanized. Thank you to those who have alerted our island and done the difficult and responsible thing. We are being advised to keep an eye on our flocks and to keep our flocks away from wild birds. For more information, please check out the following links: bit.ly/3K38svW and bit.ly/3IkzBt9.
The school budget meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the school. There are some questions as to when Swan’s Island will meet for the annual town meeting this year. Stay tuned for more information in next week’s column.
We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of James Wheaton, who passed away on Jan. 21. Jimmy was a dedicated seaman and worked many years for the Maine State Ferry Service. He was also an avid golfer and cribbage player. There will be a spring service for Jimmy at Rose Hill Cemetery on Swan’s Island. The family is grateful for the care and dignity Jimmy received and asks that if you wish to make a donation, please consider making it to the Swan's Island Ambulance Service, c/o Debbie Staples, P.O. Box 7, Swan’s Island, ME, 04685.
Don’t forget that winter break for Swan’s Island Elementary School is Feb. 20-24. Do the students hope for cold/snowy for ice skating and skiing or warm/dry for everything else? Or perhaps they will receive both on the same day!
We thank Chelsea Riedel for her diligence in trying to get the Nursery School open again. She explains why there has been a delay: “Hello everyone! I have had many people ask what's going on with the Nursery School. Because the license has lapsed, we have had to apply as if we were a brand-new school. Many of the rules and regulations have changed and there are many more steps to open than in the past. We cannot open until we receive our actual license.
I have jumped through all the hoops, but it has been out of my hands since November 2022; we have been waiting on inspectors from the state since November and continue to wait. I hope we can open soon, but, until then, I appreciate everyone's patience and understanding in trying to get the school open.”
Happy birthday to Steve Muncie, Christine Dentremont, Lawrence Stanley, Billy French, Jackson Laws, Jacques Angelo Cesbron, Bud Martin III, Lucia Tola Dy, Barbara Gardner, Anna Belle Joy Ward, Samuel Kenneth Davis, Mia Violet Davis and Selene Meeks. Anniversary blessings to Carroll and Lindsay Staples and Katie Banks and Matt Wilson.
