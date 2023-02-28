Swans Island

Theresa Munch notifies us that the annual town budget meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, in the school gymnasium. This meeting will replace the regularly scheduled Select Board meeting that falls on this date. The annual town meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, a change from the tradition of having this meeting on the first Monday in March; the venue of our school gymnasium remains the same. Gymnasium doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for any voter registration needs and the meeting will begin at 9. Kim Colbeth informs us that her brother Gary Turner will be seeking reelection as a Select Board member.

Douglas Cornman invites us to some community listening sessions with the Maine Seacoast Mission: “Save the date, Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m., at the Swan's Island Library. Join the Comprehensive Planning Committee of Maine Seacoast Mission for a community listening session where we imagine our future together. We would like to hear your thoughts and ideas on how we can best continue our century-old collaboration with Maine's outer islands. Please help us spread the word. Thank you. A remote session will be held on Zoom for those who are not able to attend the in-person session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. The link will be given closer to the date of the listening session.”

