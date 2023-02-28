Theresa Munch notifies us that the annual town budget meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, in the school gymnasium. This meeting will replace the regularly scheduled Select Board meeting that falls on this date. The annual town meeting is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, a change from the tradition of having this meeting on the first Monday in March; the venue of our school gymnasium remains the same. Gymnasium doors will open at 8:30 a.m. for any voter registration needs and the meeting will begin at 9. Kim Colbeth informs us that her brother Gary Turner will be seeking reelection as a Select Board member.
Douglas Cornman invites us to some community listening sessions with the Maine Seacoast Mission: “Save the date, Tuesday, March 7 at 10 a.m., at the Swan's Island Library. Join the Comprehensive Planning Committee of Maine Seacoast Mission for a community listening session where we imagine our future together. We would like to hear your thoughts and ideas on how we can best continue our century-old collaboration with Maine's outer islands. Please help us spread the word. Thank you. A remote session will be held on Zoom for those who are not able to attend the in-person session at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15. The link will be given closer to the date of the listening session.”
For those who are interested and happen to be off island overnight, check out Maine Seacoast Mission’s EdGE Center building at 7 Weald Bethel Lane in Cherryfield on Thursday, March 16, from 5:30-7 p.m. (There is a snow date of Thursday, April 6, 5:30-7 p.m.) Learn how the Cherryfield campus will become even more welcoming and useful for Downeast communities. There will be tours of the existing food pantry, a walkthrough of campus improvements, activities for children and light refreshments. For more information, call (207) 288-5097 or go to www.seacoastmission.org.
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Jacob Edward Rabatin who passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 15. We send special thoughts and prayers for Jake’s loving wife of 56 years, June, and his son Charlie and partner Jill Philbrook, who live on Swan’s Island. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jake’s memory may be made to one of the following: Best Friends Animal Sanctuary; Lutheran Church (ELCA)World Hunger; Swan's Island Historical Society.
Happy birthday to Timothy Treadwell, Cindy Kennedy Niquette, Liela Banks, Cheri L. Ellison, Stefanie Kowalczyk, Emmie McKay Sawyer, Clara Estelle Riedel, Billie Jo Riedel, Bernita Joyce Pelkey, Gary Rainford and Gwen J. May.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.