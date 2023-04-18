Chelsea Riedel asks for help in keeping the playground clean: “Hello everyone. It has been great having the Nursery School open! We realize that our playground is open to everyone after school and have noticed some things left by adults. I ask that people refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages or smoking in and around the playground area. If you do, please take anything back with you and leave the area clean. I have picked up cigarette trash, vape containers and bottles from the playground area as the kids play. It would be great to keep our playground clean for everyone to play on. Thank you for helping make our play area a safe and clean one for our children.”
We welcome back Captain Bob Morehouse who has been away after surgery. We hope his healing continues with great success and that he feels stronger and better each day.
I’m quite hesitant to share what has become one of my greatest delights on the island, but I figure that the deliciousness of Serena Walker’s Sunny Side Farm products is no secret to the many who clamor for her breads (like honey white sourdough and maple whole wheat sourdough), duck and chicken eggs, chevre (plain and garden chive) and raw goat milk. Even if you are unable to visit our island, Acadia Provisions in Ellsworth carries Sunny Side Duck eggs for your yummy experience. Follow Sunny Side Farm’s Facebook page to learn about the newest arrivals, like Wild Song Farm Katie Gun’s triplets and Old School Creamery Bixby, an adorable blue-eyed chamoisee with great dairy genetics.
Jessica Elaine DeFrenn gives our kids some good news: “This summer we will be doing another art program at the library. This year’s theme is ‘A Summer of Magic.’ We will read and make art about mermaids, dragons, fairies, wizards and more. If you have any questions, please contact the library or Jessica DeFrenn at (207) 479-2401. The program will run from July 8 to Aug. 19 with kindergarten through second grade at 9-10:30 a.m. and grades three through six from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.”
Jeanne Hoyle informs us that, as of April 16, the new library hours are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m.
Terry Staples shares his gratitude: “Thank you to Kathleen, Calvin, Zuzu, Sarah and Ed for helping unload at the food pantry the other day – just the right amount of people so as not to run into each other. A very big thank you to David LeMoine for going with me and for the use of his truck. Thank you to my brother Peter for helping us load at Good Shepherd. It does take a village to make things work well.”
