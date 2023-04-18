Swans Island

Chelsea Riedel asks for help in keeping the playground clean: “Hello everyone. It has been great having the Nursery School open! We realize that our playground is open to everyone after school and have noticed some things left by adults. I ask that people refrain from drinking alcoholic beverages or smoking in and around the playground area. If you do, please take anything back with you and leave the area clean. I have picked up cigarette trash, vape containers and bottles from the playground area as the kids play. It would be great to keep our playground clean for everyone to play on. Thank you for helping make our play area a safe and clean one for our children.”

We welcome back Captain Bob Morehouse who has been away after surgery. We hope his healing continues with great success and that he feels stronger and better each day.

