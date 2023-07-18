Rebecca Ferreira’s “The Calling: Paintings of Swan’s Island 2021-2023” is on exhibit at the library from July 15 to Aug. 12, and her work is already receiving rave reviews. The collection of 22 oil and acrylic paintings are of the island and the Downeast area. All paintings are for sale as marked in the price list at the library.
Rebecca lives in Massachusetts. She and her husband are developing property to build a house on Swan’s Island. If you find yourself travelling through Rockland, Mass., check out her art studio at The Sandpaper Factory. In the meantime, explore her artwork in your own library!
Friends of the Swan’s Island Lighthouse is grateful for its volunteers: “Trail grooming – recently, a heroic group of volunteers worked hard with trimmers, clippers and weed whackers to cut back overhanging branches, fern fronds and grass on the lighthouse trails. Wider trails are better trails! Walking the trails is fine in the fog (but watch out for wet and slippery patches). Take your camera and an artist's vision – fog shots can be fabulous. And if you get a chance, thank those friendly volunteers.”
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Kenny Ranquist, who passed away recently. A memorial service for him will be at the Swan’s Island Baptist Church on Saturday, July 29, at noon. A potluck will follow. Please bring something to share if you can.
Thinking of Kenny Ranquist singing a hymn, quoting Psalm 23 (by memory), or greeting people at the church doors, I recall how highly he spoke of Rev. Ken Dutille. Many of us on the island send our love and prayers to Ken and want him to know that we were with him in spirit, if not in body, this past Saturday at the celebration of life in Lewiston for Pat, his departed wife and dear friend to many of us.
Thomas Ploch delivers encouraging broadband news: “I am happy to announce that the much-anticipated agreement between TDS Telecom and the town has been signed, securing the $1.7 million grant from Maine Connectivity Authority for our Fiber-to-the-Home broadband initiative. This is a significant milestone that we've been eagerly working towards, and it brings us a step closer to our vision of comprehensive high-speed internet access for our island. Swan's Island is now the very first recipient of a grant from MCA to receive grant funds.
TDS has completed all the required engineering work for the project. The plan involves approximately 34 miles of fiber, with only about 4 miles needing to be buried underground. The remainder will be attached to our existing power poles. The contractors from TDS, Waveguide, are already on the island, ready to start work on the underground sections. This allows us to make a head start while we await the final approval from Versant for the power pole attachments. With everything running smoothly, we're hopeful that the first batch of subscribers could enjoy high-speed connectivity as soon as late fall. As part of our agreement with TDS, the cost for fiber optic broadband will be no more than what TDS charges customers elsewhere in Maine.
As part of our ongoing commitment to community engagement, representatives from TDS are hoping to be present at the summer Select Board meeting on Wednesday, July 26. This will be an excellent opportunity to ask questions and receive project updates. We're making great strides, and your continued support is greatly appreciated.” We thank Tom and the committee for all their work in seeing this project come to fruition.
Don’t forget dates! Sunday, July 23, is another scrumptious IOOF breakfast; Tuesday, July 25, and Thursday, July 27, are Hockamock Players rehearsals; and Wednesday, July 26, is the Select Board’s Summer Meeting.
Happy birthday to Glenn Haller, Dwight Colbeth, Sonja Jane Philbrook, Chang Mee “Rose” Ellison, Gerald LeMoine, Megan Eileen Tripler and Leah Michelle Staples. Anniversary blessings to Gary and Mimi Rainford and Seth and Michelle Joy.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.