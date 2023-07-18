Swans Island

Rebecca Ferreira’s “The Calling: Paintings of Swan’s Island 2021-2023” is on exhibit at the library from July 15 to Aug. 12, and her work is already receiving rave reviews. The collection of 22 oil and acrylic paintings are of the island and the Downeast area. All paintings are for sale as marked in the price list at the library.

Rebecca lives in Massachusetts. She and her husband are developing property to build a house on Swan’s Island. If you find yourself travelling through Rockland, Mass., check out her art studio at The Sandpaper Factory. In the meantime, explore her artwork in your own library!

