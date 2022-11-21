People are still talking about our first Island Thanksgiving since the pandemic began, especially about how much it has been missed! Dexter Lee gives “thanks to Emmie and the crew for putting on a fantastic feast.” Allen and Jessica Harrington state, “This was our first and it was awesome. You all did it up right.” Marsha Douty Carlson praises the coordinators, “Thank you all for bringing back this wonderful Island tradition. Everything was delicious and the fellowship was meaningful (and noisy, lol) and it was a blessing.” And our wonderful coordinator, Emmie Sawyer, declares, “Teamwork makes the dream work! Thank you, Swan’s Island community, for helping put together our Island Thanksgiving. We’ve missed each other! I did not get a picture of the group this year, but what a beautiful memory in my mind. I hope it’s the same for you all.”
Tammy Tripler has an offer we can’t refuse: “The holidays are almost here…looking to add that special Maine accent? Why not order a Swan’s Island-made wreath from Island Dreamweaver? It will add the perfect touch of Maine to wherever you are! Order your wreaths by Nov. 26 and save 10 percent. Discount not applicable to shipping. Red or blue bow available. The buoys and lighthouse can be customized through color choice. Contact me at (207) 664-4898, Island Dreamweaver Flowers (Facebook), or islanddreamweaver@hotmail.com.”
Chelsea Riedel encourages us to sign up all island children for some special P.I.K. gifts: “P.I.K. is an island group that hosts fun activities for the island. We have lots of fun events coming up, including island Santa where each island child receives a gift! If you have a child age 18 and under, please message us through our Facebook page (People Interested in Kids); if you don’t have FB, you can text or call Chelsea Riedel at (207) 479-3664.”
Gwen Jane May alerts us to an upcoming due date: “Dec. 1 is fast approaching and those who are eligible for the Property Tax Stabilization Program must have their applications in by that date. I think I have contacted or sent the application to all who are eligible, but in case some have been missed and there are questions, the guidelines are that if you are 65 and over by April 1, 2023, and have had a Maine homestead exemption for 10 years, then you are eligible. If I failed to contact you and you are eligible, please come by and fill out an application by the end of November or go to www.maine.gov and print one off. There are also applications on the bulletin board in the hallway as well and can be dropped in the drop box by the office door.”
Jeanne Solberg Hoyle announces some potential gift buying and selling events at the library: “The library will have a Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26 from 1-4 p.m. and then a second craft fair on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1-4 p.m. Both of these are open to anyone who would like to sell their crafts, food and other items. Please let us know if you would like to be part of either or both of these events by sending me a private message. The library does have a few tables, but it would be helpful if you could bring your own table and your own way to make change for your sales or have your own Venmo account. There is no fee for a table but we are asking for a donation for a gift basket to be raffled off. We hope to see you there.”
Happy birthday to Carol Haller, Marissa Rozenski, Owen Aaron Robinson and Marilyn Lianna Sawyer. Anniversary blessings to Howard and Christine Dentremont, Spencer and Wendy Joyce, Scott and Melanie Carlson and Brian and Keyona Bridenstine.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.