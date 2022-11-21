Columnists

People are still talking about our first Island Thanksgiving since the pandemic began, especially about how much it has been missed! Dexter Lee gives “thanks to Emmie and the crew for putting on a fantastic feast.” Allen and Jessica Harrington state, “This was our first and it was awesome. You all did it up right.” Marsha Douty Carlson praises the coordinators, “Thank you all for bringing back this wonderful Island tradition. Everything was delicious and the fellowship was meaningful (and noisy, lol) and it was a blessing.” And our wonderful coordinator, Emmie Sawyer, declares, “Teamwork makes the dream work! Thank you, Swan’s Island community, for helping put together our Island Thanksgiving. We’ve missed each other! I did not get a picture of the group this year, but what a beautiful memory in my mind. I hope it’s the same for you all.”

Tammy Tripler has an offer we can’t refuse: “The holidays are almost here…looking to add that special Maine accent? Why not order a Swan’s Island-made wreath from Island Dreamweaver? It will add the perfect touch of Maine to wherever you are! Order your wreaths by Nov. 26 and save 10 percent. Discount not applicable to shipping. Red or blue bow available. The buoys and lighthouse can be customized through color choice. Contact me at (207) 664-4898, Island Dreamweaver Flowers (Facebook), or islanddreamweaver@hotmail.com.”