Michelle Whitman encourages us to support eighth-grade fundraisers. The eighth-grade class of Swan's Island School has begun fundraising for their class trip in the spring. This is an island tradition spanning more than 20 years!
This year's class is traveling to Washington, D.C. Our online auction fundraiser will go live at noon Friday, Dec. 2 and end at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. It is our hope that you will have fun bidding for crafts, art and other treasures donated by our talented and generous community. Our class trip is only made possible by the generosity of our community and local businesses. Thank you! If you would like to donate an item to be auctioned, please bring it to the school any time before Dec. 2. Here is a quick link for the auction: www.32auctions.com/SwanislandClasstrip2023.” For those interested in sending donations, please send them to Swan's Island School, 116 Rose Hill Road, Swan's Island, ME, 04685.
Another popular way to support the eighth grade is by attending the Spaghetti Dinner & Raffle at the Swan's Island School on Thursday, Dec. 8, at 6 p.m. Let's help our three eighth graders – Abby Tozier, Abby Butler and Gabrielle Joy – have a fabulous class trip!
As I continue to enjoy all the submissions (and quite a few from Swan's Island) in the summer issue of The Island Reader, I am thrilled to hear that it has achieved permanent collection status at the Library of Congress. Douglas Cornman explains: "The Island Reader is now in The Library of Congress! All 16 editions are part of the library's permanent collection, preserving the work of artists and writers from 16 unbridged islands on the Maine coast. Abby Yochelson, reference specialist for English and American literature, shared, 'Along with the Maine State Library, the Library of Congress is pleased to be a repository for these examples of creativity from a special corner of our country.' Find out more at https://seacoastmission.org/island-reader-in-loc, #maineseacoastmission #islandoutreach, #maineisland, #theislandreader.”
Happy birthday to Pat Dutille, Randy Lewis,Mindy Buswell, Autumn Staples, Lesley Ann Ranquist, Rhonda Ranquist, Piper Rose Stanley, Jean Ranquist, Dan Hersey and Suzy Treadwell. Anniversary blessings to Adam and Theresa Joy.
If you have news to share, please email or call me by Saturday noon if you need it to be included in the following edition. Email me at kkhaller27@gmail.com or call me at (207) 526-4488.