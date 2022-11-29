Columnists

Michelle Whitman encourages us to support eighth-grade fundraisers. The eighth-grade class of Swan's Island School has begun fundraising for their class trip in the spring. This is an island tradition spanning more than 20 years!

This year's class is traveling to Washington, D.C. Our online auction fundraiser will go live at noon Friday, Dec. 2 and end at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 9. It is our hope that you will have fun bidding for crafts, art and other treasures donated by our talented and generous community. Our class trip is only made possible by the generosity of our community and local businesses. Thank you! If you would like to donate an item to be auctioned, please bring it to the school any time before Dec. 2. Here is a quick link for the auction: www.32auctions.com/SwanislandClasstrip2023.” For those interested in sending donations, please send them to Swan's Island School, 116 Rose Hill Road, Swan's Island, ME, 04685.