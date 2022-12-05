On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m., John Lennon, deputy fire chief/paramedic from Bar Harbor and Mount Desert fire departments, will present a program via Zoom for Swan’s Island residents who are interested in learning about and carrying Narcan. Narcan is a life-saving medication that members of the public can carry and use to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Join the Zoom presentation at the Mill Pond Health Center or on Zoom from your home. You will receive a two-pack box of Narcan if you attend the training. The presentation lasts about 15 minutes and is followed by a Q&A session. Call (207) 526-4101 or email Donna Wiegle at donna@swansisland.org for the Zoom link if you are planning to join from your home.
Keith Harriton invites us to feel the spirit of the season: “’Tis the season and the preparation, and anticipation, has begun. Many thanks to Super Santa’s Helper, Esther Joy-LeMoine.” Check out Esther’s beautiful wreaths at the Lighthouse and for the eighth-grade auction!
Talking about holiday spirit, we thank lovely Lisa G for treating us to seasonal goodies, decorations and music in the Bass Harbor terminal. Many have enjoyed Halloween candy, sweet treats, Thanksgiving décor and, most recently, fireplace/yule log on the TV screen with holiday music. A number of students as well as other islanders have mentioned that they would like more of this festive spirit and miss it when Lisa is away or it is not there. The Spirit Award goes to Lisa this month and we thank her for inspiring us to spread kind deeds after her example!
Jeanne Hoyle reminds us that the next craft fair at the library will be on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 1-4 p.m.: “Please join us. There will be quilted items, notecards, jewelry, soaps, Swan’s Island items, baked goods, apparel and much more. Plus, there is a raffle for a gift basket of vendor items! By shopping with small businesses, you are not just supporting the local economy, you are supporting artists, crafters, neighbors, friends and family.”
Tammy Tripler shares with us the exciting events P.I.K. has planned for our children: “Dec. 1-24: Letters to Santa at the library. Santa will have a mailbox in the library entryway to send your Christmas letters. Inside the library will be free writing paper to use. The mailbox will be there until Christmas Eve, so plenty of time to get those letters written. Ho! Ho! Ho! The library is open every day except Monday and Friday.
Monday, Dec. 12, 12:30 p.m.: Gingerbread men at the library, for every child who is not in the elementary school (they will be doing it in school). All supplies are provided.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 1 p.m.: Snackin’ with Santa at the school. Join us for crafts, hot cocoa, snacks and presents for each island child!”
Happy birthday to Marsha Douty Carlson, Abigail Rose Butler, Thomas Riedel and Lori Goodwin.
