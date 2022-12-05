Columnists

On Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m., John Lennon, deputy fire chief/paramedic from Bar Harbor and Mount Desert fire departments, will present a program via Zoom for Swan’s Island residents who are interested in learning about and carrying Narcan. Narcan is a life-saving medication that members of the public can carry and use to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Join the Zoom presentation at the Mill Pond Health Center or on Zoom from your home. You will receive a two-pack box of Narcan if you attend the training. The presentation lasts about 15 minutes and is followed by a Q&A session. Call (207) 526-4101 or email Donna Wiegle at donna@swansisland.org for the Zoom link if you are planning to join from your home.

Keith Harriton invites us to feel the spirit of the season: “’Tis the season and the preparation, and anticipation, has begun. Many thanks to Super Santa’s Helper, Esther Joy-LeMoine.” Check out Esther’s beautiful wreaths at the Lighthouse and for the eighth-grade auction!