King eider

A king eider duck drake.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

Red-bellied woodpeckers seem to be visiting feeders all over Mount Desert Island these days. They certainly are beautiful and mix right in with our regular local birds and any other visitors. They are not year-round birds here. They start appearing as soon as September and on until March at local feeders.

These woodpeckers are beautiful birds to see. Their arrival one morning as our string quartet practiced in Salisbury Cove one year certainly brought the music to a stop.

