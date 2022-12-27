Red-bellied woodpeckers seem to be visiting feeders all over Mount Desert Island these days. They certainly are beautiful and mix right in with our regular local birds and any other visitors. They are not year-round birds here. They start appearing as soon as September and on until March at local feeders.
These woodpeckers are beautiful birds to see. Their arrival one morning as our string quartet practiced in Salisbury Cove one year certainly brought the music to a stop.
They frequently forage upward on tree trunks, on the ground and on feeders. They reside in the East from Canada to the Gulf. They begin breeding activities in May, so they do not nest here. These woodpeckers like acorns and will store them in nooks and crannies for later use. They also eat wood boring beetles, roaches and ants. Red bellies seem to be on the increase and moving father north each year. Watch for them.
Our resident woodpeckers here on MDI year-round are the hairy and downywoodpeckers and pileated woodpeckers.
Even though the deciduous trees look stark and bare, they are very much alive. Leaf-bearing trees have already begun their next leaves and flowers, but these are miniaturized and hidden inside scale-covered buds. In late summer, the trees keep these incipient flowers from growing. At the same time, the tree matures this year’s seeds and fruits. Preparations for the following year are well underway while this year is ending.
Late-winter thaws, for the most part, will not fool the tree into opening leaves and flowers prematurely for the trees respond to timed breakdown of chemicals in their cells and the steadily increasing length of daylight hours. Herbaceous plants, as well as woody trees, are ready all winter for the coming of spring. If you are interested and love trees, I recommend an excellent book called “The Hidden Life of Trees” by Peter Wohlleben published by Greystone Press.
Don’t forget to take time to go to the shore now. After a storm is prime time there to find treasures of all sorts. Winter ducks can be fun as well. Often you can sit in the comfort of your car to watch. This is a time when many sea ducks come close to shore.
Year-round residents, of course, are there but now you often see some special winter visitors. One royal visitor is the king eider. My fishermen friends keep me posted and I appreciate that. This duck is a beauty. It nests in the Far North. When visiting here, a few are often in the company of the common eiders. The last one I saw was off the coast of Newfoundland. To see one anywhere is special.
Speaking of such northern locations makes me mention snow buntings. Have you seen any? These northern nesters come here to visit for the winter and they are fun to watch for. They are often seen along the shore or in plowed driveways where they find weed seeds. They have an interesting habit of all flying up off the ground when startled, swirling around as in a choreographed dance and landing again.