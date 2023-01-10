Columnists

By Kimberly HallerEmmie Sawyer alerts us to the new post office hours. The retail window is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. The building closes for the day at 3:30. On Saturday, the retail window is open 8-11:45 a.m. and the building closes for the day at noon.

We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Ruth J. (Stinson) Torrey, who passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Many islanders have particularly fond (and grateful) memories of her dedicated work in starting and serving on (as EMT) the Swan’s Island Ambulance service. Donations in her memory may be made to the Swan’s Island Ambulance, c/o Debbie Staples, P.O. Box 7, Swan’s Island, ME 04685. A family celebration will be held at a later date.

