By Kimberly HallerEmmie Sawyer alerts us to the new post office hours. The retail window is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1-3 p.m. The building closes for the day at 3:30. On Saturday, the retail window is open 8-11:45 a.m. and the building closes for the day at noon.
We extend our condolences to the family and friends of Ruth J. (Stinson) Torrey, who passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022. Many islanders have particularly fond (and grateful) memories of her dedicated work in starting and serving on (as EMT) the Swan’s Island Ambulance service. Donations in her memory may be made to the Swan’s Island Ambulance, c/o Debbie Staples, P.O. Box 7, Swan’s Island, ME 04685. A family celebration will be held at a later date.
Let’s make Jan. 14, Tammie Staples’ birthday, the January “Valentine’s Day” by overwhelming her and Dusty with our support and love. Hilary Camber Stevens and Lacey Freelove have set up a Go Fund Me page for Dusty Staples, their uncle, and a beloved islander to all. They request, “Please donate if you are able and share even if you aren’t able to donate. Dusty has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer. He is one of the hardest working people we know. He is a commercial lobsterman in the spring through fall and works as a woodsman, cutting and clearing land in the fishing off-season. We’ve never known him to take time off, always working on traps or his boat, even when he’s not on the water. So not being able to work and keep busy has been hard. Dusty and Tammie aren’t ones to ask for help. With travel and medical expenses mounting and the inability to work for an indefinite amount of time, we’ve created this fundraiser to help support them. We want to ease the financial burden anyway we can so they can focus on Dusty’s health. Thank you for your support!”
The library is a dynamic presence on our island and has continued expanding programs and innervating its board of trustees, even as the pandemic presented new challenges. The board recently said goodbye to Kathleen Lemoine, who served on it for 16 years and continues to serve on the building committee; we thank her for her service to the community through the Swan’s Island Educational Society (SIES). SIES welcomed new board members Stephanie Williams, Pamela Macfie, Karin Hagopian Draper and Iliza Butera. We thank them for their commitment to SIES and look forward to their future contributions to our library.
Happy birthday to Reece Joshua Sawyer, Joshua Joyce, Tammie Staples, Ivy Jane Butler, Galen Turner, Spencer Joyce and Molly Bryan Goodwin.
