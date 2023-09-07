Outdoors in Maine

According to an article in the Ohio Star, “the Biden administration’s Department of Education (ED) confirmed that, as of June, it is deliberately withholding federal funds from elementary and middle schools that have courses in hunting or archery.”

As Fox News reports, “The ED issued a statement claiming that the decision was due to an interpretation of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) passed last year in response to several shootings. The agency claims that its interpretation determined that funding for any shooting-related activities will be blocked across the country, under the Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) of 1965.”

The author is editor of the Northwoods Sporting Journal. His email address is vpaulr@tds.net.

Recommended for you