Outdoors in Maine

Most boaters who live long enough will sooner or later commit the cardinal boat-launch sin. I’ve done it. You’ve done it. Your Uncle Zeke has done it.

Before you back your boat trailer down the lake ramp, you do a mental check. Hmmm … Straps off, fore and aft. Unlatch the bow clip on the winch ... outboard trimmed up … wife has the bowline in hand … good to go.

The author is editor of the Northwoods Sporting Journal. His email address is vpaulr@tds.net.

Recommended for you