Outdoors in Maine

Maine’s 13-week season on black bears opens Monday, Aug. 28. For most of August, bear guides, outfitters and solo hunters will be tending bait sites regularly, which, if done properly, involves a great deal of planning, preparation and hard work.

Prior to the opening day of the bear hunt, guides and outfitters, using trail cameras and relying on their own hard-earned experience, will have a pretty good idea what the hunt prospects look like for their hunting clients.

The author is editor of the Northwoods Sporting Journal. His email address is vpaulr@tds.net.

Recommended for you