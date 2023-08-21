Columnists

With clipboards in hand and a big bag of our tax money, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) yet again has designs on “protecting,” through federal designation, some of the high peaks in western Maine. USFWS says it wants this area because it contains habitat that is “under-represented in the national refuge system.”

Although USFWS has not earmarked specific parcels or tracts of wildlands, it did hold a public exploratory meeting in the Carrabassett Valley. USFWS spokesperson Nancy Perlson says the goal is to create a 5,000-to-15,000-acre refuge within a 200,000-acre area that is currently being evaluated.

The author is editor of the Northwoods Sporting Journal. His email address is vpaulr@tds.net.

Recommended for you