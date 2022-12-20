Many islanders have had the pleasure to see what an invaluable asset Theresa Munch has already become to our community. Now we welcome her husband Marcio Munch as the latest hire to the Maine State Ferry Service. He joins as an AB Relief and we hope to see him often on the Swan’s Island run where he is currently training. He and Theresa moved to Swan’s Island two years ago from Southern Maine after raising their son and finding the home they always wanted. Although born and raised near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Marcio has called Maine home for over 30 years. Marcio is also a Registered Maine Guide for Sea Kayaking.
Robert Gardner tells us that Lincoln Johnson and Marshall Walker have begun their first weekend of training at the Hancock County Fire Academy. We thank them and are proud of their commitment to safety and our community.
Donna Wiegle updates us about the recent Narcan training: “Thanks to Deputy Fire Chief/Paramedic John Lennon from Bar Harbor Fire Department for his interesting and informative Zoom presentation on the use of Narcan. Nine Swan’s Island community members participated and will be able to assist in providing Narcan in the event of an opioid overdose – thank you to those who participated. If anyone else is interested, but could not attend the presentation, reach out to me and I will meet with you to get you the information and give you a box of Narcan.” David Lemoine provides testimony to the importance of this training: “It was very interesting to hear that last year, over 600 people died from overdose, and 9,000 overdoses were reversed by Narcan. Of that 9,000, twenty percent were bystanders who had the Narcan on hand to administer. It really is a simple thing that can save lives.”
Please note that the new hours for the library are Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Friday from 3-6:00 p.m. See Facebook or the library website for alterations or cancellations to this schedule.
We thank the Swan’s Island Wassailers for once again lifting spirits and bringing a musical and festive dose of Christmas to the island. Battling cold temperatures and light snow this past Sunday, the carolers travelled on their Wassail-mobile and delighted all those that were recipients of their holiday crooning. You guys are the best!
Happy birthday to Ella Joyce, Mary Christine Joy, Daniel Philip Buswell, John Follis, Madeline Buswell, Ethan Rhile, Morgan Michele Matthews, Judson Cease and Tom Duchesneau. Anniversary blessings to Peter Bals and Steve Muncie.
