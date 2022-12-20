Columnists

Many islanders have had the pleasure to see what an invaluable asset Theresa Munch has already become to our community. Now we welcome her husband Marcio Munch as the latest hire to the Maine State Ferry Service. He joins as an AB Relief and we hope to see him often on the Swan’s Island run where he is currently training. He and Theresa moved to Swan’s Island two years ago from Southern Maine after raising their son and finding the home they always wanted. Although born and raised near Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Marcio has called Maine home for over 30 years. Marcio is also a Registered Maine Guide for Sea Kayaking.

Robert Gardner tells us that Lincoln Johnson and Marshall Walker have begun their first weekend of training at the Hancock County Fire Academy. We thank them and are proud of their commitment to safety and our community.

Tags

