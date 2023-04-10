Last summer and fall, a very friendly ruffed grouse in Bass Harbor gave me plenty to write about. It constantly joined a couple of different neighbors, who lived on the same road, in their gardens. The bird became so friendly it would follow them around like a pet, sit on their shoulders, etc. I wondered if I would hear from either one of them this spring. Sure enough, this week I heard the grouse was back, ready and willing to be with them again for a new season!
This is not very unusual behavior for a ruffed grouse. The bird is definitely interested in the whole gardening process. Why grouses do this, I do not know. I doubt if anyone really knows. I think humans just need to think of it as a special friendship – a St. Francis moment.
I met a woman last summer at the Common Good Cafe when I was there making music with a friend, and she said that a tufted titmouse pulls a tuft of hair out of her head for its nest each year. She had a movie that showed the bird at work. She said it didn’t hurt much. I looked up that bird’s behavior and apparently it IS common behavior for a titmouse. I’ve never experienced it myself.
I know when I had a large, long-haired dog that needed grooming, I’d put the hair out for nesting birds. Wildlife is very resourceful in finding material for nest building – thistle down, hair from any mammal, spiderwebs, lichens, etc.
Some birds are sloppy builders and just throw some sticks together and hope for the best. Others go to great trouble to make a perfect nest. Some birds build a new nest every year, others repair and add to an old nest. An eagle’s nest gets used many times and can become huge and very strong. Osprey and great-horned owls often like utility poles. Telephone workers on Long Island Sound put up poles just for the birds.
The “ancestral” osprey nest that used to be in the Trenton area was destroyed by a storm. I have yet to hear where they nest now. If you take a tour boat ride, it is exciting to see these big birds in their nests, feeding young and breeding.
Loons cannot walk on land. Their feet are placed too far back on the bodies. To get airborne, loons must flutter on the surface for a long distance before they lift into the air. If in the fall they wait too long to leave a lake, they may have to stay there and perhaps get eaten by some animal or freeze in the ice.
Artificial nesting platforms have been put in the large lakes on Mount Desert Island to help loons find safe nesting spots. The platform is quite unique and looks like a miniature set for a small “South Pacific” show – a little floating island with a canopy not far from the shore.
Loons need to be able to crawl up on the nest, sit on the eggs and slip off the nest into the water. In the water, the young ride on the mother’s back. Normally you would not expect these birds to accept swimmers of all ages standing so close and looking at them just a few feet away, but it was happening. I think rangers nearby explained what was going on and visitors thought it interesting. In this instance, however, maybe the people kept the eagles from attacking them and the loons tolerated all the curious humans.
At any rate, the loons nested successfully and the visitors learned something about nature. Check in at the Somes Meynell Sanctuary to find out about what’s going on this summer and attend some interesting lectures.
If you walk the shore now, keep watch for greater yellowlegs, an interesting shore bird to be expected now on muddy creeks and tidal flats. They have returned, or soon will.
Not all shore birds are easy to identify, but this medium-sized bird looks the way its name implies, and you’ll recognize it right away. It has long yellow legs and a long bill. Watch for it probing for edibles in the shallow water along the shore. It has no wing stripes.
Guillemots are back in their spring plumage now. In the winter, they are white with a little black. In the spring, they are black with a little white. Look this one up if you don’t know it.
They are a common bird to see in the harbors and waters near MDI. Look for large white wing patches on a black body and a pointed bill. It has red feet, and the lining of its mouth is the same red color. It was a funny sight one day, when I happened to be looking at the bird with binoculars, to see it open its mouth to expose the red lining and to scratch its head at the same moment, showing its bright red feet. I was astounded to see the red! They are interesting birds to see if you go out in the harbor. Take the boat out to the Cranberry Islands and you’ll see them very well.