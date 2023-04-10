Nature

Artifical loon nest

Artificial nesting platforms like this one have been put in lakes on Mount Desert Island to help loons find safe nesting spots.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH

GRIERSON

Last summer and fall, a very friendly ruffed grouse in Bass Harbor gave me plenty to write about. It constantly joined a couple of different neighbors, who lived on the same road, in their gardens. The bird became so friendly it would follow them around like a pet, sit on their shoulders, etc. I wondered if I would hear from either one of them this spring. Sure enough, this week I heard the grouse was back, ready and willing to be with them again for a new season!

This is not very unusual behavior for a ruffed grouse. The bird is definitely interested in the whole gardening process. Why grouses do this, I do not know. I doubt if anyone really knows. I think humans just need to think of it as a special friendship – a St. Francis moment.

