Hummingbird sphinx moth

A hummingbird sphinx moth extracts nectar from a flower.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

What is that? It looked like a baby hummingbird feeding among the flowers. But not quite. Turns out it was not a bird at all – it was a hummingbird sphinx moth! The first time I saw a sphinx moth, called hawk moths in the U.S. and bee moths in Europe, I couldn't believe my eyes. Even when you are very close, you can't believe what you are seeing. Seeing a hummingbird sphinx moth for the first time is quite exciting.

As you watch them move from flower to flower, note that they are flapping about eight times a second. It’s not as fast as a hummingbird, but it works for them. In size, the moth is about half the size of a hummingbird. The insect has a soft, curled proboscis coming in and out of the mouth. The hummingbird has a stiff beak. Moths have antennae and the hummingbird does not.

