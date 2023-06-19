What is that? It looked like a baby hummingbird feeding among the flowers. But not quite. Turns out it was not a bird at all – it was a hummingbird sphinx moth! The first time I saw a sphinx moth, called hawk moths in the U.S. and bee moths in Europe, I couldn't believe my eyes. Even when you are very close, you can't believe what you are seeing. Seeing a hummingbird sphinx moth for the first time is quite exciting.
As you watch them move from flower to flower, note that they are flapping about eight times a second. It’s not as fast as a hummingbird, but it works for them. In size, the moth is about half the size of a hummingbird. The insect has a soft, curled proboscis coming in and out of the mouth. The hummingbird has a stiff beak. Moths have antennae and the hummingbird does not.
Hummingbird moths relish flowers and butterfly bushes, salvia, valerians and verbenas. The moths eat only nectar whereas hummingbirds also eat insects. The moths have two or more broods a year. The plump caterpillars are yellowish green or brown and they have a spikey tail.
Hummingbird moths are seen in the daytime rather than at night. Keep watching for them in gardens and be sure to take time to visit the various public gardens that are open to visitors. Find a comfortable place to sit and just watch the butterflies and birds that come. It can be an adventure.
Thrashers are big songbirds that may come to your garden or lawn. I really got to know this bird on a visit to South Carolina a couple of winters ago. The brown thrasher is the only thrasher east of the Rockies and central Texas. It's bigger and more flamboyant than the wood thrush, which is also dressed in brown.
The thrasher is medium sized with a long tail and heavily streaked on the breast. The bird flaunts itself wherever it is, and you can't ignore it – it seems to want your attention! It has a confident attitude.
The thrasher belongs to a group of birds called mimics, which also includes the catbird and the mockingbird. It is not particularly common here, but it is easy to recognize. Let me know if you see one this summer.
This is a great time of year when flowers dominate the scene. Clinton's lily is in bloom in wet woods. The flower is yellow at first and then it turns a very special cobalt blueberry and is often called the blue bead lily. Clinton is the name of a famous Connecticut governor and botanist.
As you walk the shore, look also for a plant flat on the ground, sprawling out in a large wagon-wheel shape near the shore. It's called sea mertensia. It's a large, showy plant with blue flowers. It is special to find. The last one I found was on an outer island, but some used to be at Seawall.
Baby eiders bob like corks now along the shores around this island, especially near Seawall. The families nest on Big and Little Duck then bring the babies over to Seawall and such places to feed. It's a hazardous journey for them but they do it every year. You often can see 30 or 40 baby ducks along with as many females and two or three male eiders as an escort. They are fun to watch. The females share the care of the young as other females find time to feed.
Ruby-crowned kinglets are singing their loud song in our June woods. Listen for the chestnut-sided warblers saying “please, please, pleased to meet cha” in the summer woods. Walk the shore and look for knots and black-bellied plover. Take photos of flowers you see and I'll be glad to identify them for you.