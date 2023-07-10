Winter wrens are singing their loud, lovely and bubbly song in the woods. If you have one of the wonderful bird apps identifying bird songs, you'll surely hear it.
Nighthawks are in local skies. They have been aptly described as looking like a “cigar with wings.” Watch for them in the evening. Their call has been described as sounding like what is commonly known in some areas as the "Bronx Cheer.''
Sundew is a very small, but very interesting, plant found all over the island now. The plant catches insects in its own special way. The leaves are covered with red hairs. At the end of each hair is a gland that exudes a sticky, glue-like substance that looks like a drop of dew in the sunlight. If an insect lands on the “glue,” it gets stuck, and the plant digests it with the help of special digestive juices.
Wild strawberries are ripe and delicious in July. Commercial strawberries may be larger, but this small wild strawberry is sweeter. The famous English author Izaak Walton said about this strawberry, "Doubtless God could have made a better berry, but doubtless God never did." This plant flourishes from Nova Scotia to the Gulf of Mexico and as far west as the Dakotas.
As you roam about this island in the summer looking for flowers or berry picking, you are apt to find a local snake. There are no dangerous snakes living here so enjoy the encounter.
The most common is the garter snake found in most gardens. It tries to intimidate you but is quite harmless. The unpleasant part of handling one is when it releases a nasty smelling and unpleasant liquid on you. There is also one called the maritime garter snake found here that is a different color green, more of a blue, which makes it quite beautiful. The other snakes found here are the red-bellied garter, ring-necked snake, smooth green snake and milk snake. They are all harmless and interesting. Let them all live. Any snake is apt to bite if it is scared.
Resist that impulse to pick up any baby bird you may come across this month. Most of the time the bird is better off right where it is, and a parent is nearby. Some baby birds are precocious and eat on their own right from the start. The parents guide them to good eating places. If cats are around, try to get the cat inside or move the bird out of immediate danger to a higher, more secure place.
The desire to be out and about never leaves you, but the ability to do so does. I was out on an interesting adventure this week with the MDI Wheelers, which is a group of bicyclers who give seniors a chance to see and enjoy the carriage roads in the park. I sat in great comfort on a seat in the front and the driver and bike behind pushed me down the carriage road. It was a great opportunity. I'm ready to go again. Thank you, MDI Wheelers!
We even got to see a mother merganser and her little family resting on a rock at the edge of the lake. They were far enough away from the many people walking and riding on the paths alongside the lake. Most people never even saw them. At this time of year, it is harder to find seclusion.
Even in the midst of human activity, you can sometimes see wildlife. I was listening to a concert at the village green in Bar Harbor when I started noticing barn swallows gliding around just over the heads of many tourists. The birds just skimmed a few feet above the crowds who never noticed them at all.
Barn swallows are native swallows, and they are the only swallow with a forked tail. They have long, slim wings and fly gracefully in the air over this island.
Barn swallows in earlier days roosted in caves and recesses of cliffs, and later accepted barns old buildings, sheds and wharves. The nest is a beautiful construction using mud plastered on rough boards or rafters or any small support under cover.
The male usually takes care of the first brood after they are well able to fly and are learning to catch their own food. The females at this point are getting ready for another brood. These birds eat and drink while flying. Occasionally they end up as the meal for a big fish.
Barn swallows and other swallows are extremely useful in their eating habits because they eat so many insects. Five swallows live on MDI, including the tree swallow, barn swallow, bank swallow, rough winged and cliff swallow.
Send any questions or observations to fiddlerruth@yahoo.com.