Nature

Sundew

Sundew (or Drosera) is a beautiful carnivorous plant. This image is an extreme macro shot of its sticky tentacles.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

Winter wrens are singing their loud, lovely and bubbly song in the woods. If you have one of the wonderful bird apps identifying bird songs, you'll surely hear it.

Nighthawks are in local skies. They have been aptly described as looking like a “cigar with wings.” Watch for them in the evening. Their call has been described as sounding like what is commonly known in some areas as the "Bronx Cheer.''

