A little family of mergansers was resting on the shore of Eagle Lake last week as I joined others in anticipation of a nice ride on a tandem bike in Acadia National Park with MDI Wheelers. It was a great ride, but there were too many people milling about for my taste.
I marveled that the common merganser and her chicks rested on the shore so close to where we were. I doubt if many people even saw them.
If a merganser is seen on a freshwater pond on Mount Desert Island in the summer, it is probably this species. These little duck families look like toys moving along and are fun to watch. Bubble Pond and Jordan Pond are especially good places to see them. Look at the edge of the water where the young are being taught to find food, swim, avoid dangers and learn general survival techniques.
With all the people nearby and those traveling the trail, I was really surprised to see the mergansers just living their lives. There seemed to be enough distance from the ducks on the shore to where the many bikes were assembled, and the mother duck looked quite comfortable as she watched her young ones close by in the water. Sometimes the young will climb up on her back and ride there. Seeing a mother with her young riding on her back is very special.
Most often for most ducks it is the female that cares for the young, but with the red-breasted merganser, the male often takes part. The nest on the ground is well concealed. The bird’s courtship is a good show and exciting to watch. From 6-16 eggs are often in the nest and both parents take care of them. Both parents are beautiful birds.
Eider ducks are easy to see from the shore and it is often very pleasurable to sit and watch their interactions. Several females will gather their young and feed together. They seem to help each other in watching the chicks as mothers dive for food. A few males often keep nearby, maybe as an escort or protection? The whole scene is interesting.
Seeing an adult eider swallowing a prickly sea urchin is almost painful to watch. It must be painful for the eider. Once down, however, the eider’s gizzard grinds the urchin up and the bird is fed.
It is always a fun time to walk on the shore and look in any tide pool that presents itself and to look at the various plants in bloom at the edge of the sea. Plants must be saltwater tolerant and a bit special to survive the salty environment. A plant like sea lavender can be completely submerged and be fine. Where a plant lives determines its salt tolerance.
Lyme grass is a particular favorite of mine and you can easily find it in many locations along the shore. At first glance, this tall grass looks like oats or wheat growing in the sand on the upper beach. It is very graceful and acts as a stabilizer in the harsh environment.
It has blue-green leaves and pale green spikes that are erect, dense, thick, soft and about 7-25 centimeters long. Between Seawall and Wonderland on the west side of the island, lyme grass is easy to see. My book, co-authored with botanist Thomas Vining, called “Living on the Edge,” in local libraries and book stores, has good information about this subject.
There is so much happening in nature now! Keep your eyes and ears and senses ready.