Nature

Red-breasted mergansers

Red-breasted mergansers in the waters between Hadley Point and Lamoine.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

A little family of mergansers was resting on the shore of Eagle Lake last week as I joined others in anticipation of a nice ride on a tandem bike in Acadia National Park with MDI Wheelers. It was a great ride, but there were too many people milling about for my taste.

I marveled that the common merganser and her chicks rested on the shore so close to where we were. I doubt if many people even saw them.