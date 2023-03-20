Nature

A skunk named Oreo

A baby skunk named Oreo.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

It’s a white world as I write this column and I’m thinking about all the creatures coping with the wintry scene here on a Maine island. Creatures and plants all have their special ways of coping with life and hardships.

One of my favorite plants is the skunk cabbage. Many people think of it as just a plant with big leaves that, when crushed, smell like a skunk has sprayed.

Tags

Recommended for you