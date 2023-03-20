It’s a white world as I write this column and I’m thinking about all the creatures coping with the wintry scene here on a Maine island. Creatures and plants all have their special ways of coping with life and hardships.
One of my favorite plants is the skunk cabbage. Many people think of it as just a plant with big leaves that, when crushed, smell like a skunk has sprayed.
When I was young, I never saw or even thought about a skunk cabbage flower, but the flower is actually very beautiful. It is one of the first flowers to bloom in the spring. I don’t know how I missed it!
The blossom is very beautiful, unique and a special deep purple and raspberry mix. Late in spring, the plant emits heat, and some early flies take advantage of that. The leaves are not visible when the blossom is in bloom. Since the flower is the color of red meat, it attracts flies.
My custom when I travel anywhere is to go out looking for interesting plants. One day in a rocky hillside in Sardinia, I found some beautiful white orchids growing along a rocky path. Another plant caught my interest, and I went back to look in a local flower guide. With just a little research, I found out it was a relative of the skunk cabbage and a member of the Arum family.
Later that day when I went back to my room, I found a small jar with orchids in it! As child, many years ago, I had been taught NEVER to pick a wild orchid. Around the world, this is not the advice given. Here on this island, you should never pick any orchid you see. Take a photo and keep the location a secret.
Many orchids grow here and its fun to see them in the spring. Probably the most familiar is the lady slipper. Most are pink, but here and there you may find a white one. It was interesting one day when I was looking at lady slippers to hear a frantic buzzing. A bumble bee had gotten caught in a blossom and couldn’t find the way out. It was not happy.
Although skunks are a member of the weasel family, which includes mink, otter and fisher, they move much slower than their speedy relatives. Skunks wander about at a leisurely pace unless endangered and then they may gallop away. Their tracks are interesting as they run. Let any skunk you may meet pass in peace. If one stamps his feet and faces you, FREEZE until he calms down.
These misunderstood mammals do wonderful service for us in digging up grubs in lawns and eating beetles. Having to fill a few small holes they have made in getting the grub is your way of saying thank you for services rendered.
Although skunks have a reputation for spraying their noxious odor and offending our senses, they are quite clean. Their normal body odor is that of old roses. I’ve actually put my nose in their fur when we were caring for skunks.
The spray they have is unpleasant but it’s a defense. They cannot run very fast and they are not built for fighting. When a skunk is very threatened and disturbed, it will discharge scarcely three drops of odiferous liquid from glands under its tail. It is a scent that reaches about a half mile in all directions.
I know about a skunk’s powerful scent from personal experience for I had two baby skunks in my lap one day a few years ago when the car we were in went over a bump. (Their mother had been killed by a vehicle and we rescued them.) Both baby skunks sprayed in my lap. I had to throw the skirt away – the smell is pungent. No amount of washing helped. The babies grew up nicely and were later released.
Mallards are doing their courtship about now and it can be an interesting behavior to watch on open ponds or along the shore. At times it seems as if they’re trying to kill each other! “Love is a many-splendored thing ...”
Grackles arrive late this month. Black-backed gulls are setting up their territories. Kingfishers are about to arrive. These interesting-looking birds are easy to recognize as they show their large, crested heads and fish-eating bills. Stay tuned for woodcocks doing their “sky dance” routine in local fields. You don’t want to miss it.
Send any questions or observations to fiddlerruth@yahoo.com.