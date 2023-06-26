Nature

A beautiful luna moth was on the window screen recently, sending out her sexual perfumes to entice males. The males would come later to take part in the programmed life-cycle routine once again.

This beautiful moth has a strange life. The adult moth is very large, green and delicate looking. It makes you think of a beautiful ballet dancer ready to start her exotic dance. What is really happening is the female is ready to mate and has sent an invitation out to all males. The first male arrives and she is ready for the “dance” to begin.

