A beautiful luna moth was on the window screen recently, sending out her sexual perfumes to entice males. The males would come later to take part in the programmed life-cycle routine once again.
This beautiful moth has a strange life. The adult moth is very large, green and delicate looking. It makes you think of a beautiful ballet dancer ready to start her exotic dance. What is really happening is the female is ready to mate and has sent an invitation out to all males. The first male arrives and she is ready for the “dance” to begin.
Luna moths are attracted to lights on buildings, so that is a good place to look for them. A friend showed me one that he had found on the side of a building near an entrance light. Always be curious about the world around you. Males have bushy antennae; females have thin antennae. Don’t disturb them if you find them. Look, take photos and leave.
Luna moths do not have a digestive system The main purpose for the female is to mate and lay eggs – reproduce and die. They don’t need to digest food. Male moths fly long distances to mate. Females die after mating and the eggs start a new cycle.
I recommend that you go on your computer and watch some of the great films available showing the life of a luna moth. It’s quite an amazing creature.
Scarlet tanagers are very beautiful birds that come north to nest. Two were reported on Islesford once again in what appears to be a favorite tree. They seem to know which tree is on which island when they leave the tropics. If they can’t find their special tree, it does become a problem for them. Keep this in mind when you clean up around your yard or make changes.
Scarlet tanagers have red bodies and black wings. Having their nest near is quite special. From our house, we could look into the nest outside without disturbing them at all.
The red male is so beautiful and noticeable that he stays away from the nest, but as soon as the young hatch and leave the nest, he helps in their care. By early October, they head south for the tropics. Enjoy seeing them while they are here.
I remember one very cold and stormy spring day when the tropical visitors arrived in bad weather and had to find survival food in the seaweed piled on the shore. It sustained them and they did survive, but it was very hard.
I was once asked if birds have feelings. I don’t know if all birds do, but from my experience, I know that some do. One year we had a male rose-breasted grosbeak brought to us for rehab. He had a problem with his wing and lived in a cage by the kitchen window – he seemed quite friendly.
One day I wanted to clean the corner where his cage was, so I moved it to the cellar while I worked. The bird never spoke to me nor accepted food from me again. He would fly to the other side of its cage and turn away. The rest of my family members were still accepted, but I was shunned as long as he lived.
Birds vary in intelligence. That’s a good topic. Some birds do have strong feelings.
Listen for the loud, clear call of the white-throated sparrow in the Maine woods these days. If you are good at whistling, you can engage it in conversation.