Heron and deer on MDI

A deer and a heron enjoy time by an MDI pond.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

The Spring Peeper Symphony has launched its new season on Mount Desert Island and is in fine form. The volume will increase with each rainy, warm night.

Male peepers sing lustily in hopes of enticing females to come to them. Their love song is a joyous one, full of anticipation. It can travel for over a mile.

