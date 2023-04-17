The Spring Peeper Symphony has launched its new season on Mount Desert Island and is in fine form. The volume will increase with each rainy, warm night.
Male peepers sing lustily in hopes of enticing females to come to them. Their love song is a joyous one, full of anticipation. It can travel for over a mile.
When the chorus is ready to perform, it does so with great gusto and anticipation. Females hearing it come to lay their eggs, and a new generation starts. Put on your boots, take your flashlight and go out to see what's happening. I love hearing the peepers’ call. It makes me think of hundreds of sleigh bells ringing in the still of the night.
Peepers are very small creatures. They are able to sit on a nickel. Few frogs in proportion to their size can make a sound louder than this one. Sitting on the edge of a pond with peepers can be deafening.
If other frogs and toads are also singing, it becomes a very loud grand symphony. When I was in South Carolina a couple of years ago and spring started down there earlier than here, I yelled to my daughter, “Stop the car. I hear peepers!" We had just passed a wet area and the chorus was magnificent! Don't miss hearing it.
The sound is made by trapped air in the male’s body being forced back and forth between the lungs and vocal sac, which enlarges the throat. You can see this bulging sac as the peeper calls.
If the weather turns cold for a few nights, the chorus may slow down or even stop a bit. But it will start again as soon as it warms up.
Land-dwelling salamanders will have laid their eggs by the end of the month in island ponds. Don't ever be tempted to bring this egg mass home with you to see them develop. This usually results in the death of the whole colony. Always leave the colony where you first see it and go back there to visit it. Only take photos home with you.
Spotted salamanders are harmless creatures that lead peaceful lives. If you see them in harm's way, always give them a helping hand. These creatures are a shiny black with bright yellow spots – very tropical looking – and about 7 3/4 inches long. They don't bite. Handle them with wet hands and put them in a wet environment.
Reports of seeing merlins, fox sparrows, grackles, great blue herons and a sparrow hawk have come my way, along with a beautiful weasel and four otters.
Ruddy ducks are ones to look for in the salt water as they may be doing courtship displays. Take your binoculars! Great blue herons are not unusual on lawns at this time, especially if water is nearby. I felt sorry for the frog being caught for the heron's lunch but happy for the heron. Finding something to eat and trying not to be eaten is a forever problem.
Enjoy any fox sparrows you see as they will soon be gone. These sparrows are larger than the English or house sparrow most everyone knows. Fox sparrows are large, handsome birds with heavily streaked breasts and the upper side of the tail a rufous red. The bird has a strange habit of hopping in the air and then kicking backward with both feet, which is very interesting to watch. Fox sparrows only appear here in early spring on the way to their more northern breeding grounds.
On warmer days, raccoons may be seen resting in a tree somewhere. Later, in the dark, they are on the prowl looking for food. I would suggest that you do NOT encourage them at your feeder. They can be VERY pushy and clever. If you have been camping in the southern tenting areas, you probably know what I mean.
A good friend of mine in Manset thought they were fun to watch and put food out for them. One night, the parent raccoons brought their several children and a few other relatives to her bedroom window upstairs trying to get in by tapping on the window.
Another friend had raccoons coming in a cat door that tried to take over her house. I was in on that removal caper, which was very difficult and not any fun at all. Don't encourage wildlife to be too friendly with humans. It usually ends badly for both.
As the island moves into spring, enjoy being out of doors again.
Please let me know what you are seeing or if you have any questions at fiddlerruth@yahoo.com.