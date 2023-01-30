February weather may make many of us want to stay indoors this month, but just bundle up and get outside if you can, for nature is alive and well.
A column reader sent in a beautiful photo of a handsome tree sparrow. In spite of the weather we may be experiencing, nothing dampens the spirit of this bird sporting a reddish cap and a single round, black breast spot.
It spends time in January foraging through weeds for seeds and stopping at feeders to snatch seeds that have fallen on the snow. Sometimes it clings to grassy stalks in order to catch the seeds that have fallen in the snow. The picture with this column shows some of its beauty. These attractive sparrows should be with us through March and late April. After that, they head for their more northern nesting grounds.
If you should come upon a group of them enjoying the sunshine, you may hear their pleasant twittering. Their real song begins later in February and in early March. They are pleasantly talkative. They nest in Newfoundland and farther north. Enjoy them now while they are here. They are nice birds to see.
Another nice bird to look for now is the large pine grosbeak. It is our largest finch. They are red but not a cardinal red. I call them “masterpieces in rosy red.” This gorgeous bird comes to us from far up in Canada where not many humans live, so they may be very friendly.
The first one I ever saw many years ago was in a small mountain ash tree along the sidewalk. It was so tame I could touch its back and the bird hardly noticed. I felt quite privileged but just a word of caution about touching birds. I would now advise people never to do this. Wildlife needs always to be cautious of humans to stay alive. Take photos instead or just enjoy being close to them on their terms and enjoy the connection!
Saw-whet owls are very appealing little birds. As they sit on a branch, they look like a stuffed toy. You’d be very tempted to try to touch one, but resist that urge. Their talons are very sharp, and they are quick to reply.
I’ve often heard this bird calling and it sounds very much like a large truck backing up. It’s not at all birdlike. If you find one resting during the day, just enjoy the sight, take photos and let it be. They hunt at night. These owls eat chipmunks, squirrels, rats and mice and they themselves are eaten by larger owls.
Finding smaller birds mobbing a sleeping or resting owl, most likely a barred or great-horned owl, can be interesting. You’ll probably get attracted to the very vocal fuss the smaller birds are making near the tree where the owl is trying to sleep.
To get the owl to move, the smaller birds harass the much larger bird – and it often works. Watching can be interesting for birders, but the owl just wants to sleep. Even tiny hummingbirds will join in the harassment. If things get too uncomfortable, the owl flies off to get some peace.
Many thanks to all my readers responding to information about the small tufted titmouse. At the start of the 20th century, the titmouse was only found in the farmlands of New Jersey and in Iowa. Today, it reaches Quebec and Ontario, Canada, due to warmer winters. It’s an easily recognized tufted gray bird. They are quite vocal. It was once thought of as a strictly southern bird.
All five titmice species are found in America. The name has nothing to do with a mouse, so making it plural is not a problem. The name morphed from an old English word “mose,” meaning small bird to mouse through the years. More than one can be called titmice these days.