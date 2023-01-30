Nature

Reis tree sparrow

A tree sparrow pays a visit to a snow-covered Mount Desert Island yard.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF DONNA REIS

February weather may make many of us want to stay indoors this month, but just bundle up and get outside if you can, for nature is alive and well.

A column reader sent in a beautiful photo of a handsome tree sparrow. In spite of the weather we may be experiencing, nothing dampens the spirit of this bird sporting a reddish cap and a single round, black breast spot.

