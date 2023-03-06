Nature

Turkeys

Turkeys prefer to run rather than fly off and can reach a speed of 15 mph or more.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

March is a fickle month, warm one day and freezing the next, sometimes with snow falling. Wildlife gets on with the beginning of a new season.

Reports from column readers tell me about pine siskins and purple finches. Siskins are small birds that may visit your feeder along with other finches and redpolls. They are not flashy birds and often get missed.

