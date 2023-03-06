March is a fickle month, warm one day and freezing the next, sometimes with snow falling. Wildlife gets on with the beginning of a new season.
Reports from column readers tell me about pine siskins and purple finches. Siskins are small birds that may visit your feeder along with other finches and redpolls. They are not flashy birds and often get missed.
Siskins are brown-streaked birds with rather long, pointed bills. If you are really watching them, look for a flash of yellow on the wings and the base of the tail. Some birders have described the sound they make as steam escaping a radiator.
When you are out walking in fields, you may encounter groups of small birds feeding on grasses and small bushes. If you can take time to watch for a while, you’ll probably find flocks made up of chickadees, nuthatches, siskins, kinglets, creepers and other small birds. These winter flocks can be quite interesting.
The finch family is a fairly large and colorful one. Those you can expect to see here on Mount Desert Island are the pine grosbeak, purple finch, house finch, red crossbill, white crossbill, common redpoll, pine siskin, American goldfinch and evening grosbeak.
I remember the first time I saw several house finches nesting in the vines in an old building. It was a very colorful and noisy scene. The purple finch has a raspberry juice color. The house finch is more of a brick red color. I like the song of the male purple finch the best. He often sings on the topmost branch of a tree.
Birdsongs in the spring are to be looked forward to and not to be missed. The chorus used to be deafening and so joyous everywhere, but not so anymore. Read the book “Silent Spring” by Rachel Carlson. The author lived not far from here in Maine.
As I write these words, it is snowing heavily and our island is blanketed with snow. That means it’s a good time, when the snow stops falling, to go out and look at the tracks. There will be many animal activity stories to be read.
A beautiful tom turkey has decided a friend’s patio makes a good dancing ground. This is an interesting ritual to watch. The ladies pretend not to be interested, but they keep coming back for more. The males fan their tails and strut proudly for a large gathering of females.
Females keep their nests a secret and do all the raising of the young. Turkeys are seen year-round all over this island. They sleep in trees at night. Turkeys prefer to run rather than fly off. They can reach a speed of 15 mph or more.
During the winter, turkeys loaf a lot and they can go a week without eating. They loaf in trees. Here on MDI, turkeys appear at feeders and strut about. They are well equipped to face whatever winter has to offer. They don’t seem to be long-lived birds – only occasionally do they live to be 10 or more years. Enjoy watching them. They can be quite comical.
My small dog and I were walking at the beach one day when we decided to go higher up the bank. When we climbed up, a big tom turkey suddenly appeared at the next level. We startled it and the large bird took off with a great noise like a big bomber.
We once had a pair of turkeys as well as chickens and a rooster. When I went in to feed the birds, the rooster was not very friendly and the tom turkey protected me many times.
Keep watching for purple sandpipers along the shore now. This is the time of year they are seen here on wave-washed rocks. They are plump, dark-purple shore birds and should be here right now. A flock of them will rise up above the water and rocks, circle around and land in the same place again. I call them portly. They are fun to watch.