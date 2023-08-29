Nature

Groups of nighthawks were seen multiple times this week, according to many reports received. They are fun to watch in the air usually late in the day. In last week’s column, I wrote about them at length. We usually call them nighthawks, but they belong to the bird family called nightjars or goatsuckers (they do not suck milk from goats, as the old wives’ tales say).

The whippoorwill is in this family of birds. They have been reported at Wonderland on the open ledges away from the ocean in late summer. Please do tell me if you ever hear a whippoorwill – where and when.

