Fall webworm nest

The messy nest of fall webworms.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

Emails reach me each week and send me on a search for information I can share as the topic of my column for the coming week. The photograph I received recently was one of a very messy nest in an island tree. The nest was not the tent caterpillar’s nest that most of us are familiar with but was even messier. It turned out to be that of a fall webworm. There are some nice photos and much more information about them on the computer.

A new generation emerges each year about this time in late summer and early fall. The nest is not attractive at all. The tent caterpillar’s web nests have much more structure by comparison.