Manmade platforms like this one have been built in recent years for loons and placed in local ponds.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY RUTH GRIERSON

Take time this month to go out in the woods, fields and along the shore for a walk. There is always something special to find in nature. The heavy-duty nesting cycles are underway or getting into the last stages for most creatures.

Right now, Indian pipes, are being found near heavily wooded and shady trails. This plant is bizarre in many ways, for the flower rises white and ghostly looking from the rich soil in shady woods.

