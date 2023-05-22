Nature

Red-belllied woodpecker

Red-bellied woodpeckers are arriving at MDI feeders now.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY RUTH GRIERSON

When I was out riding around this island recently, the serviceberry really caught my attention – it just seemed to bust into bloom everywhere. I’ve heard people call it serviceberry, wild pear and wild cherry. Our island roadsides are lined with it, and it puts on quite a show.

Whatever you call it, the tree is a member of the rose family, and the flowers appear before the leaves. There are many varieties. As the trees here on this island shed their blooms, it seems as if it is snowing again as the white petals fall and get blown about. Don’t miss the show.

