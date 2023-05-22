When I was out riding around this island recently, the serviceberry really caught my attention – it just seemed to bust into bloom everywhere. I’ve heard people call it serviceberry, wild pear and wild cherry. Our island roadsides are lined with it, and it puts on quite a show.
Whatever you call it, the tree is a member of the rose family, and the flowers appear before the leaves. There are many varieties. As the trees here on this island shed their blooms, it seems as if it is snowing again as the white petals fall and get blown about. Don’t miss the show.
Dandelions spread a vibrant yellow now along roadsides and I find them beautiful. They put a happy face on lawns and roadsides – a nice contrast to the somber tones of the recent winter everywhere. There is, of course, great beauty in the winter here, but I do love to see the big, yellow dandelions springing up everywhere making a bold statement in flamboyant yellow!
Closer to the ground, watch for the different violets. When I was growing up and learning about violets, I never realized there were so many different kinds. There is a wet field almost covered with tiny white violets in Tremont and a ditch close to the road with large purple ones growing. I have white and yellow, purple and blue along my driveway.
Keep your eyes open wherever you are. Many a golfer has almost stepped on an exquisite orchid growing in wet places at the edges of local courses. We don’t normally think of seeing orchids in the North, but several grow in Maine and the New England states and on up into Labrador, Canada.
Here on Mount Desert Island, the most known and conspicuous is the lady’s slipper or moccasin flower. Never pick the blossom – take only pictures home with you. The pink or white pouch is easy to recognize. June is a big orchid month here on MDI.
Several reports have come to me about seeing red-bellied woodpeckers arriving at local feeders. This is not a shy bird. Although it has a confident attitude, it is not aggressive.
My friends and I were playing string quartets one day in Hulls Cove when one of these birds landed, with great ceremony and confidence, and started to feed. The other birds just moved over to make room. It did stop the music for a bit as we watched, for it is a beautiful bird. You will have no trouble recognizing them. Consider them a special visitor. They love suet.
Another visitor I always like to see is the yellow-bellied sapsucker. Just the name has been the butt of many jokes by comedians like Johnny Carson. The bird is not always popular because of its habit of drilling rows of precise round holes in fruit trees. Examine the trunk of any fruit tree when you are out and about and you’ll see the neat holes. They go right around the trunk in neat rows. You may never see the bird drilling, but the evidence of its work is plain to see and quite interesting.
May and June are the pupping season for the harbor seals. Although pups can be abandoned for a variety of reasons, a pup alone on the beach normally is only waiting for its mother to return after feeding. And she may be gone 24 hours! Do not approach a baby seal or touch it. Be respectful, take pictures and enjoy just seeing it. Keep your pets away.
This is a special season to be out and about after the long winter and harsh weather.
Please let me know what you are seeing, hearing and wondering about in nature on MDI at fiddlerruth@yahoo.com.