Nature

American woodcock

An American woodcock hunts for grubs in the snow.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

In March, it is warm one day and freezing the next. I watch nature happily now in its many forms as it gives way to spring on our island. The sun is climbing higher each day and days are becoming a bit longer. Sap will be running soon and pussy willows will begin to bloom. Notice the starlings coming to your feeder and yards showing their yellow bills of spring.

Nature is stirring up in subtle ways. Snowstorms may still let us know we’re not through with winter yet, but there are hopeful signs everywhere. Make this month the time when you try to get out and see the woodcock do its sky dance. It’s really quite a performance! If you want some help with this adventure, call or email the Somes Meynell Sanctuary in Somesville and talk with its director, William (Billy) Helprin. They sometimes have field trips to see the dance. Witnessing the sky dance is worth the effort, but it helps to have a leader the first time. YOU have to behave properly.

Tags

Recommended for you