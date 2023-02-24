In March, it is warm one day and freezing the next. I watch nature happily now in its many forms as it gives way to spring on our island. The sun is climbing higher each day and days are becoming a bit longer. Sap will be running soon and pussy willows will begin to bloom. Notice the starlings coming to your feeder and yards showing their yellow bills of spring.
Nature is stirring up in subtle ways. Snowstorms may still let us know we’re not through with winter yet, but there are hopeful signs everywhere. Make this month the time when you try to get out and see the woodcock do its sky dance. It’s really quite a performance! If you want some help with this adventure, call or email the Somes Meynell Sanctuary in Somesville and talk with its director, William (Billy) Helprin. They sometimes have field trips to see the dance. Witnessing the sky dance is worth the effort, but it helps to have a leader the first time. YOU have to behave properly.
At one point in the dance, the male descends quickly from high up in the air and watchers must freeze in their positions. If the watcher is uncomfortable, so be it! We don’t want to disturb the dance. Once you participate in watching, you can go out on your own and successfully watch it.
Look up the sanctuary on your computer for information. It’s a good source for learning about this island’s wildlife and to get acquainted with its natural history, with kindred souls. I was on its board of directors for several years and I think it well worth visiting.
One of the activities I enjoyed a few years ago, when I could manage my kayak alone, was to go to Somes Pond, enter the lake from a side road and the paddle near the swampy areas. One evening as I passed by a wood duck house near the shore, a wood duck came flying out of her box and off across the pond. We were both surprised!
Loons nest here and there is much wildlife to be seen and enjoyed. Whenever you go out on a local pond, ALWAYS be polite and NEVER be pushy. The wildlife’s safety is more important than your photograph. Orchids are easy to photograph from your kayak or canoe.
Last year, spring found me on the edge of South Carolina within a few feet of roseate spoonbills. These birds are very exotic looking and like something Dr. Seuss would have made up. They are not Maine birds. I was a bit frustrated without my binoculars at that time (they were away being cleaned). The only way I had to capture the moment and see the birds better was a small camera and its telephoto lens. It saved the day.
I will always remember the sight of these large, pink birds with big, spatula-shaped bills trying to keep warm. They were not happy but they were very beautiful. Another day I caught sight of one just below a little observation platform out in the lagoon. I could look down on the bird and really see its huge bill being swept back and forth for food. That was special. Watching different types of birds feeding is always interesting. They are always well equipped with just the type of bill needed for the food they eat.
Later that day, I stopped at a small coffee shop and sat down to enjoy something hot. Right nearby was a young man with his accordion doing a little timid busking. No one was paying much attention and he did not look very happy. Being a busker myself sometimes with my violin, I wanted to encourage him and asked him to play more tunes. He did and I gave him a good tip. You could just see his attitude change about both life and his music. Later I met him on the boardwalk and he had a smile on his face and a spring in his step and his accordion held proudly. Busking is fun at any age. I hope he’s still playing.
There are plenty of wildlife activities this month in nature. Red-tailed hawks may appear soaring over the island any day now. Mallards are engaged in courtship, and sometimes it seems to be quite a brutal love. Purple finches sing lustily now. Fox sparrows scratch vigorously in dry leaves. Grackles arrive this month. It’s a good time to clean and repair birdhouses. Nuthatches are singing their spring song. Mourning doves have a hauntingly sad-sounding song now. Let me know if you hear whippoorwill.