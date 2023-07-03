Nature

Monarch Butterfly

Monarch butterfly.

Lightning bugs turn summer nights into magical scenes in July. As a child, I loved to watch the lightning bugs flicker over the lawn and fields around our house. It transformed the normal scene into something very special.

The males blink their lights and the females answer them from their hiding places on the ground. These interesting beetles winter over as larvae buried in the soil. In the spring, they come out and feed in swampy areas. As summer commences, they go into a pupa stage for a couple of weeks and then emerge as the adults we see blinking in the air on warm, summer nights. The female usually stops blinking after she has mated.

