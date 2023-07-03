Lightningbugs turn summer nights into magical scenes in July. As a child, I loved to watch the lightning bugs flicker over the lawn and fields around our house. It transformed the normal scene into something very special.
The males blink their lights and the females answer them from their hiding places on the ground. These interesting beetles winter over as larvae buried in the soil. In the spring, they come out and feed in swampy areas. As summer commences, they go into a pupa stage for a couple of weeks and then emerge as the adults we see blinking in the air on warm, summer nights. The female usually stops blinking after she has mated.
The tall, reddish-purple blossoms of the pitcher plants stick out now above the sphagnum bogs in many places, easily visible from the road. At the base of the plant is a large green, hollow pitcher-like leaf, reddish and green outside and pale green streaked with crimson inside. The leaves are broadly winged and hooded and they are filled with a watery liquid.
The raw meat appearance and the decaying meat odor of the plant attracts insects to come and quench their thirst, but once inside the leaf, escape is difficult or impossible. The footing is insecure and the bristly hairs of the leaf point downward, preventing insects from climbing out.
This plant seems to have more need of nitrogen compound than most flowers, so the plants get them from the dead insect bodies. A pitcher plant is fascinating and beautiful with a unique flower that is quite interesting in color and shape. Be sure to check this one out and have your camera handy.
This is a good time to visit the several butterfly gardens on Mound Desert Island. Many dedicated people have spent hours planning the release of butterflies and the flowers in the gardens to attract the many butterflies you can see here. Don’t be in a hurry when you go to such a garden. Take time to just sit and watch what’s happening to one plant or a group of flowers.
Sometimes as you sit watching the flowers, a hummingbird may come and sit on you. Dress like a flower in bright colors. Being close to these tiny creatures is a special experience.
Nectar plants are the source of food for adult butterflies. Just a short list of butterflies you can get close to has on it monarch, spring azure, black swallowtail, cabbage white, white admiral, tiger swallowtail, clouded sulphur,painted lady, admiral, mourning cloak, red-spotted purple and meadow fritillary.
For the garden to be successful, it must have plenty of sunshine and shelter from the wind. It also needs a water source. From early spring to late fall, it also needs host plants to provide a place to lay eggs and food for hatched caterpillars.
Adult butterflies are attracted to strong colors. Hidden ultraviolet patterns on the petals guide them to the central nectar. Butterflies are also fond of flowers with a heavy perfume scent.
After mating, the butterfly lays her eggs on the host plant, usually on the underside of a leaf. Eggs may be laid singly or they may be laid in clusters. They feed on the host plant once they hatch.
Of course, there are many dangers for the eggs to face and it is thought that only one out of 100 will survive to adulthood.
Although most butterflies are dormant during the winter in an egg in chrysalis form, some butterflies, like the painted ladies, sulphurs and buckeyes, migrate one way north in the spring. In the fall, the Maine monarch will migrate south to overwinter in Mexico and then returns to Maine the following June. This is truly amazing.
NEVER try to handle butterflies – they are fragile creatures. Do visit the butterfly gardens here on MDI. I know of three in Northeast Harbor and one in Southwest Harbor. If I missed any, please write to me.
Listen to the sounds at night – coyotes howling, whippoorwills and their repetitive call, the call of a loon on a Maine lake, a saw-whet owl‘s hoot (like a big truck backing up).