Skunk cabbages have led the parade of spring flowers for this year, but most people don't ever even see them or know they exist. I, too, was a latecomer to knowing this gorgeous bloom.
The plant grows where it is wet and not always user-friendly for hikers. People who have stepped on the leaves have experienced the unpleasant smell made by them being crushed. It is a skunky smell. When one first sees the skunk cabbage blossom, it is hard to believe. The deep red meat color is luxurious and the shape very unusual and something you'd expect fanciful artists to draw for a children's book. You suspect that Dr. Seuss had something to do with its creation.
The arrival of tree swallows this month provides a welcome insect patrol from which we will benefit for many weeks. The numbers of tree swallows seen on this island has dwindled greatly in recent years. If you see any tree swallows, please let me know when and where. It is good to put up birdhouses for them in island fields. They make good neighbors.
Barn swallows can be a bit messy in building nests where you park your car, but just put up a tarp overhead or use a sheet to catch the droppings to keep your car clean. Swallows are extremely valuable birds because of the thousands of insects they eat daily. Encourage them in your neighborhood.
During the winter, wood frogs have been spending their time beneath a small log, but as spring awakens them, they head for the nearest small pond or other spot where there is shallow water. The call of this frog can be heard even in the daytime. It sounds like the croaking or quacking of a duck and carries only a short distance, unlike the call of the spring peeper. Peeper calls carry for almost a mile!
Female wood frogs lay thousands of eggs in a rounded, gelatinous mass from 2-4 inches in diameter attached to a stick or underwater vegetation. Some may get frozen by a sudden cold snap.
Wood frogs are pretty amphibians with a coloring varying from dark brown to reddish brown or even a copper color in some cases. A dark facial mask is always characteristic. If you are patient, you can shine a light on them when they are calling and watch them belt out their love song. I like to hear them sing in a mighty chorus, sounding like hundreds of sleigh bells ringing.
On rainy spring nights, salamanders will be on the move. Stay ready. When conditions are right, go out and see the “parades” crossing back roads where they are heading to a proper wet area. Drive carefully.
The salamanders are on their way to one of the many small ponds where they will lay their eggs. Males deposit jelly-like sperm packets in local ponds. When the female is ready, she crawls over the spermatophores, picks each one up separately and draws it into her belly. The gelatinous mass she then lays will swell to twice the size. Don't be tempted to put it in a bucket and take it home to watch the development. That usually ends in disaster, and they all die. It's best to keep watch at the original area and let it develop on its own. They will hatch in about 32 to 54 days. They are harmless and very interesting creatures.
Watch for loons changing their plumage. Juncos are singing their spring song. Purple finches have a very musical spring song. Great-horned owls are hooting. Wood ducks might be spotted on ice free ponds in isolated areas. They like their privacy. Ospreys will soon join eagles in the skies over Mount Desert Island. Listen for the sounds of spring and watch for new growth and spring flowers. Let me know what you are seeing and hearing.