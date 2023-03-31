Nature

Skunk cabbage

Mount Desert Island skunk cabbage in the springtime.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

Skunk cabbages have led the parade of spring flowers for this year, but most people don't ever even see them or know they exist. I, too, was a latecomer to knowing this gorgeous bloom.

The plant grows where it is wet and not always user-friendly for hikers. People who have stepped on the leaves have experienced the unpleasant smell made by them being crushed. It is a skunky smell. When one first sees the skunk cabbage blossom, it is hard to believe. The deep red meat color is luxurious and the shape very unusual and something you'd expect fanciful artists to draw for a children's book. You suspect that Dr. Seuss had something to do with its creation.

