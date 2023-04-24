Nature

Hummingbird feeding her two chicks in the nest

A hummingbird feeds two chicks in their tiny nest.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

Where to nest? That is the question for birds right now. They know what they need and just have to find the perfect spot. Often, I think, it is the female’s choice that is the deciding one. Parents-to-be are gathering nesting material and are busy getting ready for the important business of laying eggs and raising families.

A good friend of mine sent me a great video of her shaggy pony being visited by a crow that was actively gathering mane hair for its nest. The pony did not seem pleased with the process. Birds use all sorts of materials for their nests, and they are quite resourceful.

Tags

Recommended for you