Where to nest? That is the question for birds right now. They know what they need and just have to find the perfect spot. Often, I think, it is the female’s choice that is the deciding one. Parents-to-be are gathering nesting material and are busy getting ready for the important business of laying eggs and raising families.
A good friend of mine sent me a great video of her shaggy pony being visited by a crow that was actively gathering mane hair for its nest. The pony did not seem pleased with the process. Birds use all sorts of materials for their nests, and they are quite resourceful.
Hair shedding from various mammals is a great source of nest material. Even humans may sometimes be visited by birds in the search. I was shown an interesting video of blonde hair being plucked from a woman’s head by a tufted titmouse. No one believed her until she took a video of it actually happening.
A friend brought me a hummingbird nest found last year after nesting time was over. The nest is exquisite and skillfully made of spider webs, plant down, lichens, etc. The nest is very small, just big enough to hold just two pea-sized eggs. Finding such a nest is difficult, and I treasure this one.
Two geese have decided that my pond suits them for nesting this year. I’ll enjoy watching them. There is no nicer scene than a male goose in front, numerous baby geese next in line and mother goose pulling up the rear on a pond. Be respectful if you see such a sight. Geese are very protective of their families. Give them space.
A few years ago, I was walking in England with a birding friend. At one point, the trail around a pond took us close to a nesting swan – the bird gave us a fierce look. I was hesitant to pass but my friend said they were used to walkers and it would be fine – and it was. We walked quickly and minded our own business.
I was walking alone near a tropical pond in South Carolina a year ago when I saw something large on the shore near the water. At first I thought it was a rock, but my binoculars showed me it was a big alligator! I quickly changed direction and found another, longer way. As I moved along, I constantly surveyed my surroundings for an escape route, if necessary. Always be prepared is my motto.
A beautiful, white weasel was caught on camera this week. These mammals are curious, very fast and excellent hunters. They even stop to look at you sometimes. In the winter, they are white with black-tipped tails.
If one comes into your barn or animal protective pens, you just have to be more clever protecting them. Make your cages VERY secure.
I was snoozing on a comfortable rock one day near the shore and opened my eyes to find a weasel looking at me. I think we were both surprised. These mammals live on Mount Desert Island through the year and are often seen in barns and outbuildings, in the woods and along the shore as they search for food.
The short-tailed weasel, Mustela erminea, is often referred to as just ermine. The two common ermines to find on MDI are short-tailed weasel and long-tailed weasel. Of the two, the long-tailed seems to be more common. They like brush piles. It is a memorable day when you see one, for they are very appealing looking – like something from a storybook.
The long-tailed weasel is found from Canada to Peru, and they are active year-round. They are mostly night hunters, but not exclusively, as I found out on a sunny summer day. If you like reference books, I heartily recommend “Wild Mammals of New England” by Alfred Godin.
Painted turtles are taking advantage now of every sunny spring day by sunning themselves on floating logs or exposed rocks in local lakes and ponds. They are a welcome sight once again.
Bitterns and herons may appear any day now along the shore. If you find a lovely white flower growing and blooming very close to the ground, get down on your hands and knees and sniff the blossom. This is the lovely and aromatic plant called trailing arbutus, or Mayflower, as some local people know it. Resist the urge to pick it as it is not common anymore.
Let me know what you are seeing or if you have any questions. This is a special time of year!