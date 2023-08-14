Nature

Cottongrass

Cottongrass in all its glory.

 ISLANDER FILE PHOTO

What a glorious display of cottongrass has come into bloom next to my driveway.

Several species of cottongrass are found on this island, and you can easily see why it was named such. It rises conspicuously above the sphagnum moss. What looks like the downy cotton are actually the soft, persistent bristles that develop on bisexual flowers. The "cotton" and the plant seeds are dispersed by the wind.

