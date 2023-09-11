Nature

Petrel in flight

An adult storm-petrel soars over the ocean.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF JILL TENGERES

It may still feel like summer weather and the island is still bustling with tourists, but in the wildlife world, preparations are happening now for the long winter to come.

Leaving the island is one preparation for many birds here as they could not survive the cold weather. Birds breeding in the far north come here for their survival, and winter birding can be a fascinating adventure.

Tags

Recommended for you