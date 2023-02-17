Nature

Owl on sculpture web

A small owl rests on a handmade sculpture in an MDI winter garden.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

I went to Ireland for the first time several years ago and of course found it a beautiful and fascinating place.

One day, my daughter and I were on the Cliffs of Moher, and I was astonished to see the large, black slugs there. Being a naturalist is a bonus when you travel, for there are new creatures and life everywhere, in all sizes. These slugs are impressive and cannot be missed. I've just discovered that these slugs can be found right here on this island in Southwest Harbor.