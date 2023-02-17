I went to Ireland for the first time several years ago and of course found it a beautiful and fascinating place.
One day, my daughter and I were on the Cliffs of Moher, and I was astonished to see the large, black slugs there. Being a naturalist is a bonus when you travel, for there are new creatures and life everywhere, in all sizes. These slugs are impressive and cannot be missed. I've just discovered that these slugs can be found right here on this island in Southwest Harbor.
Slugs are legless, boneless creatures and not particularly cute or pleasant. Slugs winter in eggs, but adult slugs can survive a Maine winter by hiding in protected places to keep from freezing.
The same type of slug I saw in Ireland are now Maine neighbors, especially on some Maine islands, and they seem to be spreading. They can get quite large.
Some people use beer traps in their gardens and others find free-roaming ducks to eat slugs.
The European black slug, scientific name Arion ater, is a large slug that was confirmed on some Maine islands near Vinalhaven in 2018.
Some creative friends of mine just sent me a delightful photo of a small owl they found completing the handmade sculpture in their winter garden. These small owls like to find a place to rest during the day and then go hunting at night.
When you find an owl like this, don't assume that it is friendly and don't attempt to touch it. They don't like being touched and are quick to reply with their sharp talons. They don't seem to mind photos being taken, however.
The Stanwood Foundation in Ellsworth found an injured baby saw-whet owl many years ago and it became an Ambassador for Goodwill for years. It was very friendly and didn't mind the human touch. Some of you may remember meeting Buttons.
I've had several reports of returning robins here and there. I remember being in the South one spring when the robins there were getting ready to head northward. There was a lot of gathering to “talk” about plans, seemingly making elaborate preparations for the trip.
When you're in the woods now, pay attention to the evergreens. Hemlock trees have short, flat needles. Their cones grow on the branch tips and hang down. Balsam fir needles are fragrant. Crush a few needles tips and smell them. Fir cones grow in an upright position. White spruce can be identified by crushing a few needles. If you get a skunky smell, it's a white spruce. Notice that the boughs sweep out gracefully and often touch the ground.
Butterflies are not part of the winter scene, but sometimes in a February mild spell, you may see a mourning cloak butterfly flying about lazily in the sunshine. A warm day will bring one out and surprise you.
These individuals we see in February emerge from their chrysalis in July. After flying about in the autumn sun, they find a winter hiding place and remain there, except for a short winter flight or two, until May when they lay their eggs. For 10 months they live as adults, which is a long time for butterflies.