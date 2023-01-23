Nature

black bears

Two young black bears.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

It’s cold most days and nights now as January winds down. Hare match the fallen snow. The hunted breathe a little easier while the hunters work harder to find food. Dormant plants do better with a protective layer of snow protecting them from the frigid winds. It’s all as it should be.

Unlikely as it seems, some parking lots can be good places to go birding in the snowy, cold weather. You can really get to know the ring-billed gulls in Ellsworth from the comfort of your car – these gulls come within a few feet of you.

