It’s cold most days and nights now as January winds down. Hare match the fallen snow. The hunted breathe a little easier while the hunters work harder to find food. Dormant plants do better with a protective layer of snow protecting them from the frigid winds. It’s all as it should be.
Unlikely as it seems, some parking lots can be good places to go birding in the snowy, cold weather. You can really get to know the ring-billed gulls in Ellsworth from the comfort of your car – these gulls come within a few feet of you.
This gull is numerous on and off this island and were called the common American gull by John Jams Audubon, the famous painter and ornithologist. To some non-birders, a gull is a gull, but in reality, there are many gulls found all over the world. Just go to any dock in Maine and you’ll easily find herring gulls, ring-billed gulls and black-backed gulls.
The ring-billed gull is an easy one to recognize for it is superficially like a small herring gull. Look for its yellow feet and the dark ring around its bill. Since you can get so close to them in the large parking lots in Ellsworth, you see all their distinctive marks very well. In size, they are a little smaller than the herring gull.
Along the shore on Mount Desert Island, it is usually the herring gull you are seeing, with a few distinctive larger black-backed gulls standing about here and there. The Thompson Island picnic area is another good place to see ring-billed gulls. And don’t forget to go to the small park down by the river. That’s a good place for birds.
Sometimes in the winter, some more northern gulls are seen at local dumps. Watch here for the Iceland and glaucous gulls. Each winter, individuals of both species are usually spotted somewhere along the coast. They are circumpolar, including all the Arctic coast and islands of both hemispheres. Use your computer to find where they are this year or go out to likely places. As the gulls sit on top of the dump buildings, the larger northern gulls will be noticeable. Be sure to take photos.
Bird watching may seem a bit odd at a dump, but I have plenty of personal experience at dumps. Just before COVID attacked us and travel was restricted, my daughter and I headed for a small community in Labrador, Canada, along the coast. We wanted to see or hear a wolf and to see bears. We asked for directions to the dump and started off.
After waiting for an hour or so staring at the big pile of rubbish, we got ready to leave and drove out toward the regular road. The sudden sight of two young bears headed for the dump made us turn around and go back. We could get there faster, for the bears were going through the woods. We didn’t have long to wait before one of the bears came up from the back of the trash looking for food. One by one, three bears appeared and searched everywhere for something to eat.
The bears were young but not small, for when one stood up on the top of the dump to survey the scene, it was a big bear! We used my car for a blind because I had a skylight in the roof and we could see everything very well. We watched these bears for a LONG time. Get nice photos and make a quick escape, if necessary.
We went back the next evening but the bears didn’t show up. We did, however, find a nice, fresh wolf track at the edge of a mudpuddle. There was no doubt about what had made the track! A naturalist friend of mine saw and photographed a handsome white wolf walking along the road up there a few weeks later. We were in the right spot at the wrong time.
I like going to Newfoundland and Labrador again and again because you can see wonderful wildlife, dramatic landscapes and make friends with the great people living there. And I love playing their music with them on my fiddle.