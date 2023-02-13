That’s the big question this month. Some birds are so small it hardly seems possible.
Shivering is one technique they have. Even when the air is 0 degrees, they can maintain a body temperature of 100 degrees because they have great insulation.
That’s the big question this month. Some birds are so small it hardly seems possible.
Shivering is one technique they have. Even when the air is 0 degrees, they can maintain a body temperature of 100 degrees because they have great insulation.
They also remember where their food is. They eat more than 35 percent of their weight every day.
And they fluff their feathers. Birds pack on their body weight in late summer. In order to do this, they must have dry, clean and flexible feathers, and they produce a special oil near the base of the tail to help them. I found it interesting that other birds like mourning doves, egrets and herons grow special feathers that disintegrate into a powder that they then use to waterproof their feathers. Preening, too, helps the birds to keep the top layer waterproof and warm. When you see birds preening, it’s serious business.
Roosting and cuddling are other ways to keep warm, and these techniques make sense to every creature. Small birds cuddle in a tree trunk or bird house or on an evergreen branch. Nest boxes and hollow trees make winter hiding places. Large birds like crows and ravens roost together.
Surely you have seen Canada geese standing on one foot and having the other one tucked up in the feathers out of sight for warmth. Their blood circulates through what is called a countercurrent heat exchange isolating the blood that flows from their legs rather than circulating through the whole body. This whole process benefits the bird.
Look at a flock of geese here on the island and you’ll see them with both feet covered up or else standing on just one foot. Mother Nature thought of every detail. Bills often get tucked under a wing. Remember the old children’s poem that goes, “The North wind does blow and we shall have snow. What will poor robin do then? He’ll sit in the barn and keep himself warm and tuck his under his wing, poor thing.”
You can help by having a well-stocked feeder as well as clean water available. Offer suet, peanuts and blacked, oiled sunflower seeds. Water is essential year-round. Provide shelter for roosting by leaving dead trees. Plant fruit-bearing trees and native species, and don’t forget evergreens for roosting.
Sometimes species may live alone or stick with their own kind, but they will band together in the winter. Being cooped in together is not hibernating. True hibernators are woodchucks, jumping meadow mice and bats. Bears are really part-time sleepers, for you can actually wake up a bear in hibernation, but it won’t drink or eat then. Other part-time sleepers are skunks and raccoons.
Predators stay awake to stay alive. Coyotes are out and about all year. A column reader sent me this week’s photo of two coyotes that walked out of the woods near them and then trotted off into the woods again. I wish I had been there. The animals looked very healthy and prime – a nice encounter!
Send any questions or questions to me at fiddlerruth@yahoo.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.