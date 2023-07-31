Nature

Spruce Grouse

A spruce grouse, also known as Canada grouse.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

Days are busy now that the weather is giving us a break, so I am taking a shortcut by asking readers to reference highlights from my first book, “Nature Diary of Mt. Desert Island,” about what to look for this time of year.

Indian pipes are coming up in the woods looking very much like a small upside-down white pipe. Lucky hikers may come across wood lilies and Canada lilies in bloom.

Tags

Recommended for you