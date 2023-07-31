Days are busy now that the weather is giving us a break, so I am taking a shortcut by asking readers to reference highlights from my first book, “Nature Diary of Mt. Desert Island,” about what to look for this time of year.
Indian pipes are coming up in the woods looking very much like a small upside-down white pipe. Lucky hikers may come across wood lilies and Canada lilies in bloom.
Tansy is in full bloom this month. One year, a large plant put itself in my garden and became an attractive addition. Until the yellow flowers come on this plant, the fernlike leaves are pleasant to look at. The yellow tansy flower heads are grouped together so they form a flat-topped cluster that will be enjoyed until fall.
Tansy was brought here from Europe by early colonists who planted it in their gardens. Now that it has escaped from cultivation, it is a common wayside flower. In medieval times, tansy was used as an herb strewn across floors in poorly ventilated rooms to give them a fresh scent and to repel lice, fleas, ants and other insects. An examination of the leaves will show that they have been uneaten by insects. Crush some leaves and smell the pleasant aroma.
Earlier in the season, the blossoms of the rosa rugosa along the shores were beautiful.
A spruce grouse stood in the road one day as I came along on a park road. It took a toot of my car horn to make it move. These birds are usually very tame, even when you encounter them on a trail. A long-distance hiker friend of mine was actually able to pick one up. If you see a male up close, which is not hard to do, notice the comb of bare-red skin above the eye and the chestnut band on the end of the tail.
This week I have had fun watching a flock of turkey vultures circling in the air, as they seem to like doing. A couple of years ago I was in Myrtle Beach, S.C., and enjoyed them there as they circled overhead. I know they are not pretty birds, but in the air, they fly in a beautiful performance.