There is no more beautiful sight than that of a male Canada goose proudly leading his family of goslings and his mate across an island pond or along the shore.
There may be a dozen or more goslings, or maybe only two or three, for there are many hazards lurking beneath the surface. Snapping turtles and large fish like to pull the gosling under and eat them. They attack like avian submarines. The young are also good food for herons, eagles, osprey and other birds. I saw a bullfrog catch and eat a red-winged blackbird as it came to drink. Everywhere wildlife goes, it is trying to avoid being eaten and trying to find something to eat.
The male Canada goose is very proud of his family, and he wants you and the world to know it. Now is when you can see this happening on Mount Desert Island wherever they have nested. They did not always nest here. In recent years, many have started to stay all year, and there are plenty of opportunities to see families out and about. They are quite impressive.
Always drive slowly through Somesville – for many reasons. A big deer with a rack of antlers was seen swimming in the pond near the bridge one day, a variety of ducks are almost always there, and eagles and osprey are almost always within sight. The fish in the water can also be interesting.
I think one of the most exciting sights for me was on a trip to Newfoundland, Canada, just before COVID-19 hit. My daughter and I took a tour boat out of Bay Bulls to see birds and wildlife – most likely sea birds and maybe whales. At one spot we came across a school of tuna in a feeding frenzy for they had discovered a large school of a fish called capelin.
Tunas are huge fish, and from my vantage spot on the boat right near the captain, I could really see them going after the capelin with great glee! It was very impressive and an unforgettable memory. Even the captain and all the crew were excited at the sight. At one moment, I had my binoculars on a tuna, and it came leaping completely out of the water! I was astounded at its huge size. It will be forever in my mind’s eye.
Owls have very appealing faces. Many people call it a “wise” look. Authors and artists often use the owl as a symbol for being wise. Through my many years of studying and learning about nature, I have learned quite a bit. They do like to hoot or “talk” at night. Our bedroom was right above where they were housed!
I found the pellets they spit up after eating quite interesting. They were the undigested bones and fur from their food. Examining these pellets has given naturalists priceless information about the birds and what small mammals they eat. I have even gotten a few snowy owl pellets from the ones visiting this island. They sparkle and are full of snowshoe hare fur. They are not at all messy. Snowy owls do not nest on MDI. They only visit in the winter. When they are here, the hares are white, so the pellets are also white.
A friend of mine sent me a video he had of a family of baby owls whose mother had been killed. Keeping them alive and raising them successfully will be a big project, for caregivers must keep feeding each one as long as it wants food. By the time you get to the last hungry bird, the first one is hungry again! It never ends. The baby birds seem to cooperate, which is a bit of a help.
If you are out and about, keep in mind to visit the cherry tree in the Azalea Garden in Northeast Harbor. It is a beautiful sight to see in bloom and full of hummingbirds feeding and fighting. There is a lot of action at this time of year. Take your binoculars, sit on a bench and just watch. The hummingbird’s beak becomes a weapon.
Take time to visit the lovely public gardens in various places on MDI as the season progresses and you will be in for a treat. I found the butterfly garden in Southwest Harbor especially lovely and saw both butterflies and hummingbirds. The garden is a bit smaller than some of the others but well worth visiting and staying a while. All ages love it. There is no charge, but donations are accepted.