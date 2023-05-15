Nature

Canada goose family

A proud Canada goose papa leads his goslings across the water.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

There is no more beautiful sight than that of a male Canada goose proudly leading his family of goslings and his mate across an island pond or along the shore.

There may be a dozen or more goslings, or maybe only two or three, for there are many hazards lurking beneath the surface. Snapping turtles and large fish like to pull the gosling under and eat them. They attack like avian submarines. The young are also good food for herons, eagles, osprey and other birds. I saw a bullfrog catch and eat a red-winged blackbird as it came to drink. Everywhere wildlife goes, it is trying to avoid being eaten and trying to find something to eat.

