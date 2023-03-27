Flocks of robins are landing on Mount Desert Island already. A column reader on Seely Road just told me of a nice flock in his yard this past week.
One year I happened to be in Florida when the birds were gathering together in flocks as they prepared to head north once again. There was much gathering together, moving about and “talking” about it all. Great excitement was in the air as they made preparations to leave and head north. You just knew they were looking forward to the long journey ahead.
April showers bring May flowers – and plenty of bird and nature activity. This month will be the time for lots of surprises, and we know that nice weather is on the way despite a few snowstorms. Please do tell me what is going on near you at this wonderful time of the year!
A piebald deer, mostly white or all white, stopped traffic one day recently on one of the island roads. These deer are a sign of overpopulation. There are no natural enemies of deer living here and no hunting, so they just keep reproducing and we have too many on MDI.
The solution to the situation is not an easy one. You can see the effect of their winter browsing on the evergreens all over the island. So many deer have devastated many natural plants all over this island. Seeing 20 or 30 deer wandering about blocking the road may be sort of fun and a great camera opportunity, but it is not a healthy situation for the deer or this island.
Piebald deer are beautiful to see. They are white and brown, and the normal brown deer get along with them no problem Although white (albino) wildlife of any kind stand out in the general mix, their differences do not seem to bother others of their kind.
Bob Newhart, a comedian on TV years ago, did a classic show on “The Great White Buck.” It was VERY funny and in true theater style and tradition. I still smile every time I think of it! Keep watch as you drive around this island and you’ll see a piebald deer.
Male red-winged blackbirds are being seen here and there, so be sure to listen for their beautiful “honk-er-ee” song in wet areas. Males arrive a few weeks before the females. Courtship begins in earnest when males start vying for a female’s attention.
Males spread their wings and tails, and eventually a match is made. The pairs scatter to build their nests. The male may have chosen where he thinks is the best nest site, but quite often the nest is built where the females want it. She makes the final decision. The males’ job is to stand guard near the nests while the female sits on the eggs. One male may have two or three “wives.”
Mid-May is the time for nesting here on MDI but don’t miss the male redwings singing now. It’s delightful.
Greater scaup ducks should be showing up at the Trenton Bridge at this time. The water there can often be filled with duck and geese, and the marsh area near the road is good for seeing herons. When the picnic area is open, it’s always nice to check it out for birds.
The greater scaup is quite often visible there at this time of year. This sea duck appears black at both ends and white in the middle. Its bill is blue. You can also sometimes find them at Hadley Point, a short access place to the beach on the left as you head for Bar Harbor. Have binoculars with you when looking at ducks. A telescope is really necessary sometimes when looking at ducks out on the water.
Each spring day brings new birds to the scene. Flickers fly up from the sides of the road, clearly showing their lower white back patches. Male goldfinches have, or are changing to, their bright, colorful summer breeding plumage. Females’ feather colors stay subdued. They won’t think of nesting until summer is almost over.
Enjoy each spring day. I, for one, am looking forward to all spring has to offer and hoping winter’s storms are a thing of the past.