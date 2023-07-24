Mud flats now are good places to see shore birds. I’ve always liked learning about shore birds, for the view was unobstructed and you could watch them feed and move about. Learning a few important habits of each one has been helpful and spending time with them using a good set of binoculars and/or a powerful scope brings satisfaction.
Having someone with you who knows birds is a tremendous help. Always pay attention to where the bird eats and what it is eating. Take a photograph of the bird feeding. Even a bad photo can be helpful but try to get a good image of the bill and note what it is eating and if it is alone or with a group.
Watching birds catch food is fun. One memorable day was when I was driving through Manset, I saw a broad-winged hawk catch a garter snake out of a roadside ditch. I knew they liked snakes but had never seen it happening before. The bird flew off with the wiggling snake. Another time it was a great blue heron swallowing a big frog. The frog fought bravely but the heron won.
I was fortunate to be able to travel to Newfoundland, Canada, for several years to see the wonderful country and its abundant wildlife and wonderful music and to get to know the friendly people. I also wanted to see whales, so we took a boat out of Bay Bulls. We came upon a special sight of a school of tuna in a frenzy over a school of capelin they had just found. The tuna were euphoric! Even the captain and the crew of our boat were excited. One moment I will never forget was of a huge tuna in midair going after a fish. I could hardly believe what I was seeing. It was a day to remember always.
My luck seeing whales was not so good another time when we went out in a rubber boat. We came upon a sei whale having its lunch, but we did not see it. We could hear it making sounds and breathing through a device the captain had. This whale tends to stay near the surface and we could see how long it was and hear its murmurings. It was many times longer than our rubber boat.
Female sei whales are larger than males The average adult is from 41-52 feet long. Sei whales are rare in our waters here.
Snowshoe hare are handsome here on Mount Desert Island in their winter coats. They are often referred to as rabbits, but they are not rabbits. They are hare. There are no wild rabbits on MDI.
When snowshoe hare are born, they are fully furred, their eyes are open and they can run. With the cottontail rabbits of lower New England, the babies are blind at birth and they need to be nursed by the mother. You are seeing snowshoe hare here on MDI. They are brown in the summer and white in the winter. They are eaten by many mammals and birds. They are great jumpers and they have the ability to change direction during mid jump. That would be something to find in the winter when the hare made a jump in the snow. I’ve never seen that! The young are called leverets.
Keep an eye out now on local wet areas for bladderwort. It’s a free-floating plant in shallow water that catches insects and such and has yellow blossoms. Usually it is yellow but a pink version appears at times of little rain.
The bladderwort’s small, yellow, pealike blossoms standing several inches out of the water give no clue to the interesting drama going on below the water. The filament-like leaves are adorned with tiny bladders or sacs attached in rows on the leaf branches. There can be up to 600 of these deflated pouches on the plant. An insect, zoo plankton, minute crustaceans, larvae, worms or just about any tiny creature gets trapped by this tiny, ingenious trap door. Whatever gets trapped gets sucked in and reduced to plant food.
Moose or white-tailed deer sometimes eat bladderwort. Watch for it on local bodies of quiet water. If you pick up a piece of the floating plant, you get a peek at the drama going on.