Nature

MDI showshoe hare

Snowshoe hare on MDI are brown in the summer and white in the winter.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY RUTH

GRIERSON

Mud flats now are good places to see shore birds. I’ve always liked learning about shore birds, for the view was unobstructed and you could watch them feed and move about. Learning a few important habits of each one has been helpful and spending time with them using a good set of binoculars and/or a powerful scope brings satisfaction.

Having someone with you who knows birds is a tremendous help. Always pay attention to where the bird eats and what it is eating. Take a photograph of the bird feeding. Even a bad photo can be helpful but try to get a good image of the bill and note what it is eating and if it is alone or with a group.

