Nature

Turkey vulture

An American turkey vulture.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

I’ve always liked vultures. They are not pretty birds, but they certainly are very interesting. They become masters of the sky as they gather at the end of each day in a beautiful ariel ballet.

Late afternoon is a good time to see them. A couple of years ago, I watched them in South Carolina and was captivated again by these large birds. Then, just this summer here on Mount Desert Island, I saw them do the dance again.

Tags

Recommended for you