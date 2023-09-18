I’ve always liked vultures. They are not pretty birds, but they certainly are very interesting. They become masters of the sky as they gather at the end of each day in a beautiful ariel ballet.
Late afternoon is a good time to see them. A couple of years ago, I watched them in South Carolina and was captivated again by these large birds. Then, just this summer here on Mount Desert Island, I saw them do the dance again.
When you see a vulture sitting on the ground or in a tree, you can clearly see its bald head, which is not pretty in any way. But you must remember that the bald head has a purpose in the bird’s survival.
A turkey vulture is a carrion eater. If it had feathers on its head, it couldn’t stick it in a rotting carcass and ever get it clean again. The bald head fits its lifestyle. Its designer knew all this and planned well.
Vultures cannot kill other birds, but they survive on them. They do us all a service by eating roadkill.
When our family moved here in 1972, turkey vultures were not seen closer to MDI than the large golf course on the Bangor Road from Ellsworth. Fifty-some years later, turkey vultures nest on MDI and can be seen daily on a summer’s day, along with eagles, great blue herons, many hawks and osprey.
Turkey vultures have a 6-foot wingspread. They hold their wings slightly kinked in a dihedral position and they teeter in flight. Watch the summer skies for them.
Two young are the norm for a vulture family. Their nest is usually in a secluded spot in the woods. Roadkill meat is fed to the young.
Many years ago, as World War II was getting men into service, my late husband Stanley Grierson was called to serve and had to leave his job, which was then at a trailside museum on the Hudson River. His particular job was to raise a baby turkey vulture. My husband named the bird ‘’Skinhead” and the pair bonded and were good friends. When Stan had to leave it in the care of someone else, it was a sad day for both. It was a couple of years before they met again. Skinhead still lived at the museum.
At first, the bird just looked at my husband, but as Stan talked to the bird, as he used to do many years before, the bird became more curious and finally flew from his perch to get closer to my husband. The bird intently listened, leaned forward and moved as close as it could get. Finally, recognition really kicked in, and the bird remembered his former caregiver. It was a joyful reunion. There was no doubt the bird remembered his old friend. It was a beautiful moment.
They were friends again after a long separation, and my husband gave him lots of attention and visited him until the bird died of old age.
Some of you reading this may remember Buttons, the screech owl from Birdsacre Sanctuary in Ellsworth. Thousands of school children and adults loved this small owl, which visited school children in their classrooms.
