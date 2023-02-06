Nature

King eider

A king eider drake.

 GETTY IMAGES PHOTO

In spite of our winter storms with frigid winds and snow, great-horned owls are now knee deep into courtship and nesting activities and a flock of robins was seen on Feb. 3.

The north winds may blow and we will get snow. Some robins from here go south for the winter. Other northern robins come here for the winter. Enjoy them all whenever and wherever you see birds.

Tags

Recommended for you