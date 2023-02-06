In spite of our winter storms with frigid winds and snow, great-horned owls are now knee deep into courtship and nesting activities and a flock of robins was seen on Feb. 3.
The north winds may blow and we will get snow. Some robins from here go south for the winter. Other northern robins come here for the winter. Enjoy them all whenever and wherever you see birds.
A friend asked me about seeing Canada jays here. It’s possible, but not very often these days.
My first introduction to Canada jays was in Baxter Park many years ago in the 1950s. We were having a family picnic when a couple of these jays joined us at our picnic table and helped themselves to whatever pleased them. It was an exciting introduction to these friendly northern birds.
In recent years when traveling in Newfoundland and Labrador in Canada, we’ve seen them at picnic areas whenever we stopped for a picnic lunch. You only had to stop the car and head for the picnic table and they would appear.
They are handsome gray and black jays. Gray jays nest in March and April when ice and snow are still around. My recent sightings of gray jays have been in Canada. Have you seen any here on this island recently?
Gray jays are full of curiosity. Many a moose hunter has had these birds as constant companions while cutting up moose or deer meat. These scavengers just love the meat.
Actually, around a camp in the woods, they are fond of slipping away with soap, meat, plug tobacco, bread and fish bits. You may find these items tucked away later under bark. Hunters often call them whiskey jacks. The birds spend their time in northern spruce forests. They are pushy birds, but you can’t help but like them. They have only one brood a year. Please let me know if you see them anywhere.
Several robins were seen in a privet hedge on the island this week. They actually could be a returning flock or a group that decided to stay north this winter, or they could be a group from Canada.
On a clear day now, it is nice to drive to Schoodic and look for king eiders. This is a good time and place to try and see one. Be sure to have binoculars along or a telescope.
This is a large, heavy looking duck in general and first appears to be dark in the front and white on the back parts. Its back and belly are black and its wings have white patches. The top of the bird’s head is gray and its cheeks are tinged with green. The bill and large knob on the forehead are bright orange! It is an impressive looking duck and a special bird to see – well worth the journey.
Humans must prepare for winter and cold temperatures. Wildlife does the same or creatures perish. Thanks to all humans living on this island who help others in need at hard times.
I think that the ability to get proper food determines which birds stay in the north and how they will stay warm. Water birds depend on plants, how much water freezes and how deep the water is.
Inland water birds have to go to where they can find open water before they get frozen in. A loon needs a long stretch of water for takeoff. If it misjudges, it becomes a nice snack for a fox, coyote, eagle or other predator.
I was surprised last winter to see a flock of buffleheads in Myrtle Beach in South Carolina at a favorite wildlife refuge. It was near a flock of pelicans busily diving for fish and many herons and alligators in the normal scene there. I was very surprised to see buffleheads in a southern setting. They are in our local harbors now.
Maine winter is inhospitable to ground feeders and insect eaters. One of the best birding places on some of the tropical islands that birders go to is at the filter beds near town and at hotel dumps.