April showers bring May flowers, so the old saying goes, and it is time to be out and about looking at everything. Birds from the South arrive daily and there is activity everywhere in nature. The natural world is anxious and ready to get on with nest building and a new generation of their kind.
I especially like May when the Canada mayflower leaves are unfolding everywhere and showing the small, white, delicate flowers, which look a lot like lily of the valley, everywhere.
Warblers have been often described as the butterflies of the bird world and they come in great numbers from the southern wintering places. I feel fortunate to have been in the South when migrants were getting ready to head northward to nest and also when they returned from a successful nesting season, ready to “talk” about it. The excitement was very real! If your friends or family come back from an interesting trip, be a good listener and let them share it with you.
A pair of phoebes had a favorite nesting spot where I lived in Bass Harbor for years. They were very troubled one year when they first returned and found that “their tree” had fallen during the winter. They had a lot of adjusting to do in finding a new nesting spot, and you could see that they were bewildered.
A little parula warbler always nested not far from an old apple tree near my porch. I’ve spent hours watching it feed on small insects it gleaned from the tree on a summer’s afternoon. I got to know the little fellow quite well. The parula warbler is a small, bluish warbler with a yellow throat and yellow breast. They were easy to watch and didn’t mind me being there just a few feet away. I’ve discovered it’s much easier now to learn bird calls since the new bird apps are so available on your phone. I wish I’d had that aid years ago!
One of the most beautiful orchids growing here comes into bloom this month. It is the pink lady’s slipper or moccasin flower. Look for it in the woods on your walks. A friend and I found a spectacular area with 20 or more flowers one day on a trail in Northeast Harbor. Often the flower is pink, but white flowers are also commonly seen. Always resist the urge to pick one or to dig one up and plant it at your home. The soil requirements for this orchid are very special and most likely it would die in a year or so. Just take photographs home with you.
If a hawk is upset with you near its nest – gets agitated, calls, etc. – leave the area. The goshawks nesting here are big hawks, they like their privacy and they will tell you so with lots screaming. Sometimes they will dive-bomb you. Be respectful and heed their warnings.
Many years ago, I was helping my naturalist husband, Stan Grierson, do some photographing and recording near a hawk’s nest. He was trying to get some good recordings and photographs of the birds. At one point, something got mixed up and a recording went off by mistake. The bird got very angry, and it was a very good thing that my husband had a thicker cap on his mostly hairless head as the bird attacked. We quickly apologized to the bird and left the area quick-time. If a bird seems agitated at your presence near its nest, MOVE AWAY. No photograph is worth putting the bird or you in danger.
If you should see a snapping turtle out laying eggs some warm day, don’t get too close. Theses turtles grow very large. Don’t ever try to touch one. Their beak is razor sharp and they always seem to be in a nasty mood. A large snapping turtle is one to stay away from. They can lunge forward. They mostly want to mind their own business and stay in the local ponds and away from people. Baby ducks and smaller wading birds often get pulled under and eaten by them.
So many wonderful flowers are blooming now and throughout the summer. Enjoy seeing the flowers and wildlife.