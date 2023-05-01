Nature

MDI snapping turtle

A large snapping turtle basks on the rocks at a local pond.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF RUTH GRIERSON

April showers bring May flowers, so the old saying goes, and it is time to be out and about looking at everything. Birds from the South arrive daily and there is activity everywhere in nature. The natural world is anxious and ready to get on with nest building and a new generation of their kind.

I especially like May when the Canada mayflower leaves are unfolding everywhere and showing the small, white, delicate flowers, which look a lot like lily of the valley, everywhere.

